We’re coming up on July 4, which seems like a good time to offer some ideas of what I’ve been reading this summer.
Actually, I’ve also been doing a lot of listening. When you see me riding my bike on Seawall Boulevard or following my dog Buddy around the lakes in Evia, chances are I’m listening either to a podcast or a book.
Here’s a list of what I’ve recently read and recommend, starting with one I think may win the Pulitzer for novels this year.
• “Be Mine,” by Richard Ford, novel. This is the fifth, I think, in the series of Frank Bascombe novels about Ford’s everyman character. “Independence Day,” won the Pulitzer in 1995. All these books remind me of the Rabbit Angstrom series by John Updike, which I loved, and all of them examine the struggle for decency and humor in a world that is too often pretty damned bleak.
• “Soldiers Don’t Go Mad,” by Charles Glass, non-fiction. What we today call PTSD was not formally recognized at all before World War I. That war, in its horror, taught much about battlefield madness and the limits of men’s endurance. This crisply written book tells of its original diagnoses and efforts to treat it in England during and after the war. Fascinating.
• “Unscripted,” by James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams, non-fiction. This book tells the story of feuding within the Sumner Redstone family and the fight for control of CBS, as well as the ouster for the sexual misdeeds of President Leslie Moonves. If you like the HBO series “Succession,” you’ll like this book, which has the advantage of being about real people and events.
• “Such Kindness” by Andre Dubus III, novel. As a younger man, I used to wonder about God — did a deity exist, was there a divine plan for life, does prayer change anything? In old age, I’ve concluded that, as the Apostle John writes, God simply is love (“Whoever does not know love does not know God.”). Which is the message, I think, of this book. It’s about a broken man, Tom Lowe, who is crippled in an accident, addicted to painkillers, has lost his business, his family, his home, his car, his self-respect and even his phone. Yet he returns to life through the small kindnesses of others. Without being even slightly smarmy, “Such Kindness” was, to me, inspirational.
• “The Wager, A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” by David Grann, non-fiction. If there’s a story about human adventure and perseverance on an ocean, an arctic waste or at the top of a mountain, I’m there. This true story is a lot like “Mutiny on The Bounty,” only more so. As in many such stories, the real threat to life is hubris.
• “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, novel. This novel nimbly moves back and forth from today to pre-Civil War America. It’s a historical novel about a real horse and real humans, fictionalized, and it lays out race issues then and now unsparingly. In the end, it serves to remind us we may not have come far on the road to fairness and generosity.
Happy reading, everyone, and happy Fourth of July. Boom!
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
