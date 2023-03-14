I once believed the internet would democratize speech and free everyone from the media’s jaundiced, top-down view of the world.
Elites who controlled the media no longer would control the world.
That was before social media.
In 2023, there are new elites with more power than the editors of The New York Times ever had. New media, new elites, new consequences, and they’re not all good.
People must wake up to the potential evils of social media. No government agency should ban it. But parents, preachers, educators and business owners must lead to protect families and institutions.
What exactly is wrong with social media?
Its use has been so perverted that almost no aspect of life has not been affected negatively.
For teens who overuse social media, there is a provable relationship between mental health problems like depression, anxiety and even suicide.
In the United States generally, suicide rates declined since 2019, but among females between the ages of 15 and 24 — prime users of social media — suicides increased 87 percent over the past 20 years.
Startlingly, more than one-third of U.S. marriages now begin online, but there is a direct correlation between overuse of social media and rising divorce rates.
Fort Worth divorce attorney Justin Sizemore explains:
“In my opinion, the reason social media has contributed to a rise in divorces is that it triggers one of the seven deadly sins — envy ... Social media allows people to create and live in a fictitious fairy tale world where ‘friends’ have perfect marriages, amazing children and exotic vacations. And if your life isn’t so perfect, that’s when envy sets in.”
Social media has reshaped and undermined public discourse, changed politics irreversibly and given rise to dangerous conspiracy theories.
Facebook, now calling itself Meta, is a primary tool for 2 billion people around the world, and for 200 million in the United States. They use it to get news, interact, debate policy, join political movements.
Alex Abdo writes in The Guardian:
“Facebook’s platform disseminates our messages, but it also determines whether their signals will be amplified, suppressed or distorted. Facebook is not just a carrier of social media, but an entirely new social medium.”
The impact of that medium and of social media in general is undeniable. For good or ill, Donald Trump would never have been elected in 2016 without social media.
Since Trump joined Twitter in 2009, he tweeted an estimated 57,000 times. During the 2016 election, he tweeted 25,000 times. The former president had 90 million Twitter followers when Twitter banned him in 2020.
New medium. New elites.
In households around the world, parents struggle to come up with family friendly strategies for dealing with social media. Most realize they can’t turn back the clock, so the remaining options are just these:
Be educated about social media. Be proactive, make enforceable rules. And be disciplined — don’t make a rule you are not willing to enforce.
