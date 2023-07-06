It was an echo of childhood, scores of pictures painted by our most American artist.

Some might argue Norman Rockwell wasn’t even a real artist. He spent his entire career as an illustrator, making images for ads and, most notably, for 323 covers of The Saturday Evening Post.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Rockwell may not have been high art - but I'm hard-pressed to think of another artist who captured that mid-century "all-American" zeitgeist. I use quotes because it wasn't all of America, of course, it was the America that America liked to see on magazine covers. And there was nothing wrong with that.

He had the ability to zero in on wonderful moments in our imaginary America with skill, wit, and humanity. And when he ventured out of our comfort zone into the real America, he hit it out of the park. He reminds me of Mark Twain in that respect. His painting of Ruby Bridges still makes my eyes well up. And his "Golden Rule" is one of the greatest illustrations ever made, IMHO.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription