It was an echo of childhood, scores of pictures painted by our most American artist.
Some might argue Norman Rockwell wasn’t even a real artist. He spent his entire career as an illustrator, making images for ads and, most notably, for 323 covers of The Saturday Evening Post.
On July 4 this year, we toured the Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. I did not think about it before that day, but July 4 is exactly the right day to see Norman Rockwell’s work.
Rockwell’s images were not high art like paintings by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Claude Monet.
Still, they caught much of America’s spirit — what we hope to achieve but which we have not achieved, not yet anyway. Those paintings told a story of human hope and human potential.
Being in that place and remembering the Post’s covers left a funny feeling in my gut. I remembered my great-grandmother, grandmother and mother, all under the same roof then, flipping those slick pages.
The lives of those three women were about as complicated as lives get. Maybe that’s why the reassuring vision of Norman Rockwell was compelling.
There’s a friendly cop eating ice cream with a kid running away from home. There’s a girl looking into a mirror. She’s on the doorstep of womanhood, gazing at a magazine model, her doll cast to one side. There were pink-cheeked Santas and portraits of New England in every season, swimming holes and snowy days.
Rockwell saw our country’s challenges, too. He painted JFK upon his election as president. The same portrait looked out from the Post’s cover the week Kennedy died.
In 1942, Rockwell painted Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four freedoms. The four were freedom of expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. Those four were the freedoms our GIs sacrificed to preserve during World War II. There was no portrait depicting the freedom to own an AK-47.
But the painting that stopped me dead was “The Problem We All Live With.” Please Google the title.
That painting shows unflinching U.S. Marshals escorting Ruby Bridges, age 6, into public schools in New Orleans. She was the first Black child to integrate a formerly all-white school there in 1960.
Ruby walks with her head high in a beautiful starched, white dress. Its sparkling whiteness shouts from the painting. She clutches a notebook and a ruler. She is the picture of dignity, but on the wall behind her someone has thrown tomatoes. Two words are scrawled on the wall she passes — Ku Klux Klan and the n-word.
The lasting image, though, is the girl’s dignity and the unshakable resolution of the government of the United States to confront and to defeat racial hatred, at least in that hour.
More than any other artist, Norman Rockwell saw the country fully — its beauty, its humor, its failures and its abundance of irony. Yet, almost uniquely among our artists, Rockwell saw American potential.
On July 4 all over the country fireworks boomed in the night sky, exactly as they should.
But what I’ll remember about July 4 was the image of a beautiful child in a starched white dress, head high, walking past hatred.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Rockwell may not have been high art - but I'm hard-pressed to think of another artist who captured that mid-century "all-American" zeitgeist. I use quotes because it wasn't all of America, of course, it was the America that America liked to see on magazine covers. And there was nothing wrong with that.
He had the ability to zero in on wonderful moments in our imaginary America with skill, wit, and humanity. And when he ventured out of our comfort zone into the real America, he hit it out of the park. He reminds me of Mark Twain in that respect. His painting of Ruby Bridges still makes my eyes well up. And his "Golden Rule" is one of the greatest illustrations ever made, IMHO.
