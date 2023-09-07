I was 11 years old in 1961 when Alabama’s Crimson Tide won its first national football championship under Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

My hometown is Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the stadium was an easy bike ride from my house. I helped my Boy Scout troop park cars across the street from what was then Denny Stadium.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

(1) comment

Charles Douglas

I dont have much to say here, but I will say I am a Longhorn fan and have been one BEFORE the Tyler Rose got there! I remember when Texas WUPPED BROADWAY JOE & Alabama![beam] ..and I remember when they let the air out of that Navy Team ranked #2 in the land ..quarterbacked by a guy named Roger( DA Dogger ) Stauback! [beam][beam]. I remember wanting to play for " UNCLE DARRELL ROYAL" coming out of high school, but because of SEGREGATION...I accepted à scholarship to play for another Legend called " EDDIE G. ROBINSON " of Grambling State! Little history there, but let me say this; TEXAS IS GOING TO BEAT ALABAMA LIKE THEY STOLE A GOVERNMENT TANK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! [smile] [ NO QUESTION ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!!]

