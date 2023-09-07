I was 11 years old in 1961 when Alabama’s Crimson Tide won its first national football championship under Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.
My hometown is Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the stadium was an easy bike ride from my house. I helped my Boy Scout troop park cars across the street from what was then Denny Stadium.
We got into the stadium for the final three-quarters of home games. I was on hand the day Joe Namath hurt his knee for the first time.
Imagine the thrill for me as an 11-year-old, grabbing the paper each day, reading about the Crimson Tide and watching the team’s ranking go up and up.
In college — Alabama, of course — I worked as a reporter for The Tuscaloosa News, juggling 16 hours of class work and 40 hours, or more, of work-work.
In that role, I covered sports part-time, and I interviewed Bryant often. He never failed to scare the living hell out of me. He was a big, gruff man with a voice that rumbled like distant thunder. It was like interviewing God.
In the 1965 Orange Bowl, Alabama played Texas and the game came down to a final goal-line stand by the Longhorns. On the last play, ‘Bama tried a quarterback sneak, but the refs ruled Namath did not cross the goal line. Alabama lost 21-17.
Former Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who played at Texas, and I still argue about that.
In those days, the “final” football rankings came out before, not after, bowl games. So, after losing to Texas, Alabama still claimed a share of the national championship with Arkansas.
I mention all this because Alabama plays Texas on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. I am driving to Aledo, Texas, where I’ll watch the game with my son, Jay, and my grandson, Jim.
Alabama is a slight favorite in the game, but many college football fans believe the Tide (ranked No. 1, 2 or 3, depending on which poll you follow) is not as good as advertised.
Texas is ranked No. 10 but is a program on the rise. The Longhorns are loaded, and they’re scary.
I know we’ll enjoy the time together in my son’s home with my son and grandson by my side.
But may I express sadness that the game I grew up with has changed so drastically?
I don’t like the radical conference re-alignments. I don’t like the 12-team playoff system that goes into effect next year. I actually liked college football better when there was an argument every year over who was the real national champion.
What did that argument hurt?
I don’t like the NIL system that allows teams to pay players.
I really don’t like the transfer portal that allows pampered athletes to abandon teams because they don’t like their money deals or how much playing time they’re getting.
Football, to me, was more fun when each year brought passionate arguments about the game. North versus South, East versus West. Big 10 versus the SEC.
It reinforced the notion that football, like life, is a game. And it reminded us that, like life, luck, uncertainty and the power of passion often rule.
One more thing: Roll Tide!
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
I dont have much to say here, but I will say I am a Longhorn fan and have been one BEFORE the Tyler Rose got there! I remember when Texas WUPPED BROADWAY JOE & Alabama![beam] ..and I remember when they let the air out of that Navy Team ranked #2 in the land ..quarterbacked by a guy named Roger( DA Dogger ) Stauback! [beam][beam]. I remember wanting to play for " UNCLE DARRELL ROYAL" coming out of high school, but because of SEGREGATION...I accepted à scholarship to play for another Legend called " EDDIE G. ROBINSON " of Grambling State! Little history there, but let me say this; TEXAS IS GOING TO BEAT ALABAMA LIKE THEY STOLE A GOVERNMENT TANK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! [smile] [ NO QUESTION ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!!]
