Last week, a Daily News editorial page column by Dolph Tillotson (“With UTMB, those who can work around, others just wait,” The Daily News, Aug. 3, 2023) focused on long delays for appointments with doctors at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
The column referred to the UTMB work-around, an informal system that allows patients with connections to jump the line.
Reader reaction was swift and unanimous.
Everyone agreed there’s a problem. No one thought the column was wrong.
Here’s a sampling from our mail:
“My husband and I retired here in our 50s, confident we would have better health care than in the Texas Hill Country … Unfortunately, your article hit the nail on the head. We have many neighbors, well-educated with retirement income, who would rather drive into Houston. I have spoken to retired UTMB physicians and staff that have expressed those same concerns.”
“My wife and I have a great primary care physician … Up until the pandemic there might have been the occasional 1-week wait to get into see him. Now it’s 4-6 months! As I’m sure you are well aware, the administrative side of UTMB is a wreck and has been for many, many years.”
“Admitted to UTMB in June with shortness of breath and, after testing, was told to see three specialists. Started calling the next day and was booked for October, November and December. My PCP couldn’t help but suggested using Clear Lake Specialties. Called them and had three appointments within two weeks. Thanks for the publication!”
“I saw UTMB’s response. Do you have to clean the bullshit off your website?”
“I have worked for the medical branch since the late ‘70s. Yes, I’m aware there is a work-around. I’m also aware of that over the years, no matter who you are, you can work those work-arounds with minimal effort. I also wonder if you’re aware that the problems of getting a doctor’s appointment are not just at UTMB.”
“I have Type 2 diabetes, and I’ve had to wait an entire year to see my doctor. I finally go next Monday. I had no recourse outside of choosing an entirely different hospital system. The work-around part is true, too. I have (UTMB staff member) on speed dial.”
From a former state representative: “Anyone who has benefitted from the UTMB work-arounds and thinks they don’t exist is not being realistic. As one who has been on that beneficiary list (while I was in the Legislature, though I tried very hard not to ask for special treatment), I remember clearly the day a technician mused, ‘I see they took the VIP designation off your medical record.’”
“Having worked in health care (at UTMB) for 30 years and being a recipient of my own care there for 48, I can certainly agree the current centralized system is the worst yet. For many years each department had its own phone number. You could actually call and talk to that service for an appointment … I have to believe, there are some major problems at UTMB with patient care being relegated to less than a priority.”
“I’ve pretty much given up on seeing a doctor at UTMB. For my primary care, I normally see a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant. I have contacts at UTMB and could jump the line but haven’t felt the need.”
“Reader’s Digest version: After a trip to the ER at UTMB, it was recommended I see a cardiologist for AFIB in July 2022. My appointment was scheduled for December 27, 2022, but I was told I could be on a call list for an earlier appointment because there are a lot of cancellations. My response was, ‘Of course there are cancellations. People are dying of heart attacks and strokes waiting to see a cardiologist.’”
“I feel your pain. Literally. I’ve tried to consolidate all my healthcare at UTMB but sometimes the lengthy wait to see a specialist has driven me outside the system.”
“You haven’t lived a full life until you’ve tried to go through UTMB’s call center and been transferred to the wrong department only to be met by some unknown person who then transfers you to another department who wonders why you would be calling anesthesiology when you want to speak to your urologist then transfers you back to the call center … to begin the adventure again. The simply most brutal thing any health service can do to patient care is place a bunch of new civilians between you and your doctor.”
“Sometimes, getting to be most of the times, they refer you OUT of UTMB. All of my health records are at UTMB, I like them all in one place ... .”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.