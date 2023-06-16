Maybe this should be on the sports pages, but what’s happening to the game of golf gives me an icky feeling. I’d argue the “ick” is bigger than sports.

The Professional Golfers Association has agreed to merge with LIV, the Saudi-backed multibillion-dollar golf league, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund that backs it.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Pete Nanos

Somehow doesn't pass the smell test. Love the game, but not crazy about the direction it's taking. The big losers seem to be those who stuck with the PGA and were left holding the bag. Sad time for the sport. Good that you're back to your niche.....puff pieces....[smile]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription