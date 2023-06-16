Maybe this should be on the sports pages, but what’s happening to the game of golf gives me an icky feeling. I’d argue the “ick” is bigger than sports.
The Professional Golfers Association has agreed to merge with LIV, the Saudi-backed multibillion-dollar golf league, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund that backs it.
Some would argue that’s just the way private enterprise works — money chasing money for bigger and bigger paydays. It’s the inexorable tide of change. The rich get richer, the big get bigger.
This isn’t just any merger. There’s a lot wrong with it.
The agreement to merge came about after a series of top-secret meetings. As often happens with secret proceedings, stakeholders such as athletes, caddies, golf facility operators and schedulers had no say.
Now, as they press for details, there aren’t many. Confusion reigns.
Matt Fitzpatrick, winner of last year’s PGA tournament, which incidentally begins this weekend in Los Angeles, spoke for many: “I just don’t know what’s going on,” he said.
“I don’t think anyone knows what’s going on.”
Second, PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan, who earned a reported $14.2 million last year, had urged players to remain loyal to the organization.
So, players were conflicted over remaining allied with the PGA or signing huge, multimillion-dollar contracts with the new Saudi league.
Monahan now says he understands why some of those players are calling him a hypocrite. Me, too. Monahan is being called a hypocrite because he is one.
Third, this is golf for Pete’s sake. Its traditions of order, attention to the rules and etiquette are legendary. LIV, is different, featuring short pants, rock music and mega-rich, glitzy events.
It once was important to the lore of golf that one of its great players, Bobby Jones, remained an amateur for his entire career. Jones was legendary for turning himself in for minor rules infractions.
Finally, we’re also talking about Saudi Arabia.
Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman has tried to clean up his country’s image for violent religious fundamentalism opposed to human rights.
But 14 of the 19 terrorists involved in 9/11 terror attacks were Saudis. More recently journalist Jamal Khashoggi of The Washington Post was murdered and dismembered by the crown prince’s henchmen. Philosophical differences.
This is what Wikipedia has to say about human rights and the Saudis:
“Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have documented a range of egregious human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, including the wholesale repression of independent civil society; arbitrary arrests of peaceful dissidents, public intellectuals, and human rights defenders and activists … .”
Human Rights Watch reports:
“With few exceptions, Saudi Arabia does not tolerate public worship by adherents of religions other than Islam and systematically discriminates against Muslim religious minorities, notably Twelver Shia and Ismailis, including in public education, the justice system, religious freedom and employment.”
That whirring sound you may be hearing is Bobby Jones spinning in his grave. I’ll be looking for an old movie to watch this Sunday afternoon instead of the PGA tournament.
Editor’s note: The U.S. Department of Justice has indicated it will examine the merger for violations of antitrust laws.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Somehow doesn't pass the smell test. Love the game, but not crazy about the direction it's taking. The big losers seem to be those who stuck with the PGA and were left holding the bag. Sad time for the sport. Good that you're back to your niche.....puff pieces....[smile]
