Is it too early to talk about 2024?
Biden is Biden and he’ll likely be the Democratic nominee despite his deficits — age, infirmity, the baggage of a long but lackluster political career and a son who’s traded horribly on his name.
Trump remains the leader in Republican polling, doubling the poll numbers of his next leading GOP rival.
A number of Republicans have said they’ll run, but so far most have been timid about criticizing Trump. It’s hard to figure out how any of them can beat Trump without taking him on. I’m also finding it hard to support timid.
And at this juncture, I’d like to respond to a bit of criticism from some of The Daily News’ hard-right readers.
A few have said people like me are “out of touch.” Presumably, that’s because I’m not hard right enough, and more specifically that I don’t like Donald Trump.
I don’t think that’s a problem for me as much as it is a problem for the GOP.
Those who are immoderately conservative and who will support Trump, no matter what, are a minority in America. They will remain so, and as long as they control the Republican Party, it will be forever in second place.
A recent poll conducted by PBS indicates that 61 percent of Americans do not want Trump to run in 2024 (He is anyway, of course).
The same poll indicates his standing among independent voters plummeted after the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, falling from 41 percent who voted for Trump in the 2020 election to just 28 percent after Jan. 6.
In an Axios poll, 49 percent of voters say they are independent. That’s a huge, even vital, chunk of the electorate.
Another poll by the Wall Street Journal and NBC News reports that close to 70 percent of Americans say they do not like Trump “personally.” That includes some who voted for him in 2020, obviously, but it’s a stunning number.
One of this newspaper’s forum commenters recently wrote that no one should think of me as a conservative because I never said anything nice about Donald Trump.
Let me be clear. I can’t ever support Donald Trump and never did because I consider him to be a truly awful human being — vain, angry, self-centered, vengeful, dishonest, none too bright and totally lacking in character.
I wouldn’t want Trump to coach my grandson’s Little League team, much less lead the free world. He’s too close to Putin, too close to Kim Jong Un, indifferent or even hostile to America’s allies in the free world.
So, if supporting Trump is the only measure of conservatism, I’ll always fail that test.
On the other hand, I’ve voted for and endorsed almost all the GOP’s presidential candidates since Nixon.
There are a number of Republicans I’d at least consider voting for now — Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson and even Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd (the longest of long shots).
Not on my list — Ron DeSantis, Trump-light.
By this time a year from now, we’ll have a better idea of who the candidates will be. If Republicans want to reassert themselves — and I hope they do — they’ll have to find themselves a better candidate than Donald Trump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.