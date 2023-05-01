History can be tricky. Facts we once saw as unquestionable soften with time, and sometimes they do a complete about-face. Saints become sinners and sinners saints.
Take Walter Norris Jr., for example. Norris was from 1988 to 1995 the first Black head of the Galveston Housing Authority. He is the man for whom the former Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway recently was renamed. He died in 2020.
Norris was remembered recently as having “created a vision that has served the city well,” as one city leader put it.
That’s an abuse of history.
More accurately, Norris abused his position of trust, mismanaged the housing authority, got fired and sued the city for breach of contract and wrongful termination. His mismanagement is documented, ironically, in the court case he brought and in a management study by the Ventana Consulting Group.
That report was 155 pages long and was based on more than 120 interviews and 6,500 documents.
The Ventana report found misuse of authority funds and other resources, failure by the authority to pay taxes owed resulting in $20,000 in penalties, a complete lack of a cash management and investment policies, misuse of authority credit cards, creation of an influence group to punish Norris’ enemies, and much more.
I became interested in Norris’ management of Galveston Housing Authority because frustrated residents of public housing started calling my office. They complained of elevators that wouldn’t work, AC systems that failed and the like. No one at the authority then would listen.
The wrongful termination suit was dismissed as without merit by U.S. District Judge Samuel B. Kent on Nov. 3, 1997. Kent, who had his own troubles (He was later forced out of office and jailed), went further than just dismissing the suit.
“After carefully reviewing the enormous bulk of evidence surrounding Plaintiff’s (Norris’) dismissal,” he wrote, “the Court finds it absolutely obscene, indeed almost criminal, that Plaintiff now has the unmitigated gall to turn around and sue the very organization that he almost single-handedly destroyed with his own self-indulgent despotism.
“… They (the poor whom GHA was meant to serve) received complete and utter incompetence, or worse arrogant deceit, causing not only financial losses for the GHA, but also a loss of confidence from residents and a loss of respect for the GHA in the community.
“… Overwhelmingly good cause existed for Plaintiff’s termination. Because the court finds that the Board, as a matter of law, had good cause to terminate Plaintiff, his breach of contract claim is hereby emphatically DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE.”
The capital letters were in the written ruling. Federal judges rarely speak so unambiguously or forcefully.
There may be a legitimate debate over the highest and best use of authority property on Broadway. However, canonizing Walter Norris should not enter into that discussion. He was no saint.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.