Why, friends ask, did I choose to write again for The Daily News? After all, I had reached that blissful state where I could go to Randalls and not be accosted in the check-out line.
Nobody yelled at me or praised me for my opinions, usually with more passion than I myself felt.
There are several reasons I wanted to do this work, but the main one is simple. I like to write. Actually, I love writing. Writing is the thing that attracted me to newspapers over 50 years ago.
When writing is going well, it provides a small, almost physical buzz, something like the high endorphin runners achieve. The words, sentences and paragraphs seem to flow smoothly as a clear stream.
There’s even a term for this. The Writing Cooperative, a nonprofit source of advice and encouragement for writers, reports:
“After the research, it was named ‘Flow State’ because in the 1970s when participants were interviewed about how it felt, many of them independently talked about being carried along by water or caught in a current of creativity.”
If you are interested in writing, and it’s encouraging how many people are, there clearly are things you can do to grow the skill.
Step 1 – buy a copy of "The Elements of Style" by William Strunk and E.B. White. Even now, it is the best and most concise resource for writers. These days the entire text is online and free.
The book contains solid advice on grammar and usage but also on the mystery of style.
“All writing is communication through revelation — it is the Self escaping into the open. No writer long remains incognito.”
Also valuable: Stephen King’s book, “On Writing.”
“One of the really bad things you can do to your writing is to dress up the vocabulary … This is like dressing up a pet in evening clothes. The pet is embarrassed, and the person who committed this act of premeditated cuteness should be even more embarrassed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.