Newspaper editorial pages, as we once knew them, may be dying. God, I hope not.

For if a newspaper has brains, it will show up on the editorial page. If a newspaper has a heart, it will show up on the editorial page. If a newspaper has courage, it will be most evident on the editorial page.

Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Carlos Ponce

If a newspaper has brains it would have a balanced editorial board. If the Board only prints from one side of the political spectrum, a view that is the direct opposite of the majority of the potential readers, they will see readership decline and eventually cease publication.

They will blame declining readership on social media, on-line computer sources. Did radio kill the newspaper? Not really. It whet the appetite for news. Ditto for television and today, on-line sources. Providing a view contrary to one's beliefs stimulates the mind. Providing ONLY a view contrary to one's beliefs just leads to cancellations.

A "Guest Column" from the other side lacks the impact.

A newspaper Editorial Board that provides only one side is killing their newspaper. The GCDN Editorial Board needs to heed the words of Pogo: “We Have Met the Enemy and He Is Us”.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription