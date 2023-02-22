My friend and mentor Jim Boone died Monday night a week ago in Birmingham, Alabama. The cause was a small wound that became infected. Sepsis took his life with shocking speed.
Jim was 87, and last Monday night was the night before Valentine’s Day and his 36th wedding anniversary to his dear wife, Carolyn.
His extended family was by pure luck around him in the final hours. They shared with him a couple of saltine crackers and some pinot noir from the California vineyard, Meiomi.
The preacher at his funeral said Jim pronounced the vineyard name, “Me oh my.” For the first time that day, I felt the sudden sting of tears.
My friend Jim was as unpretentious as the middling California wine. The mispronunciation seemed to perfectly suggest who he was.
So did the impromptu reenactment of a sacred rite in one of life’s bleak moments. It was like him to create a moment of hope in the midst of sorrow. Everything he did was built upon a kind of practical optimism. He saw people exactly as they were, but he kept betting on the future.
I met Jim Boone when I was 19, nearly 55 years ago. He was the publisher of The Tuscaloosa News, where I began my journalism career. We were friends all that time and often spoke, right up to the week before his death.
I watched and helped a bit as he built from scratch a newspaper company that today owns more than 90 publications and websites.
His final illness and death came on so unexpectedly I could not accept it for days. Driving to catch a plane for his burial, my wife and I discussed our struggle to accept his sudden, permanent absence.
“That’s why they have funerals,” I said.
Jim and I were quite different from one another. We disagreed often, and I disappointed him more than once. I saw newspapers as an art form with commercial overtones. He saw them as vehicles of commerce that could, on occasion, contain elements of art.
But the differences, in the end, were less important than the connection. His death made me think about the power of mentors and even of love in our lives.
Over the last six decades, no day — not a single one — has passed in which I did not use some thought or idea I learned from Jim Boone.
That was certainly true of the technical and financial details of running a newspaper. It was also true in other more personal ways, timeless and universal.
“Always be on the generous side of fair,” Jim said. He not only said it, he lived it, with me and with scores of other people we both knew.
In the days since his death, I have thought about the power all of us possess to influence the people around us. It’s true in journalism. It’s true in business, and it’s true in families.
Jim Boone was a powerful influence in my life. The example he set as a mentor, friend, father and husband is a gift that has value beyond anything of this world. I cherish that example.
And that example raises this question: What do we bequeath to the people around us?
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
(1) comment
I’m sorry for your loss. I hope we bequeath the importance of truth, love, respect, and forgiveness for human foibles. We all have them, and God forgives them.
