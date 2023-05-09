Did you explode a celebratory cherry bomb May 3? Bake a cake? Raise a toast?
It was World Press Freedom Day, so declared by the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders and other groups. Journalists have celebrated the event for 30 years.
And every stinking year the news about press freedom gets worse.
You’ve no doubt read about Russia’s imprisonment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. He’s been in prison for five weeks now. His crime? Telling the truth.
But did you know that as this is written, 533 journalists are detained around the world? That’s the highest number since the Committee to Protect Journalists began keeping track more than 30 years ago.
In 2023 alone, 67 journalists were killed doing their jobs. Some were killed by being too close to violence. That proximity is a part of their jobs.
Of the 67 killed, however, 41 died in direct retaliation for their work. That’s the highest number of deaths since 2018.
Another 49 journalists are missing, most presumed dead.
According to The Guardian, Mexico is the deadliest country for journalists. Reporters frequently are killed there when their work reveals too much about the country’s violent drug cartels. Mexico’s government seems unable to stem the violence.
For the first time this year, Hong Kong, formerly free, imprisoned journalists. That reveals how the heavy hand of China affects the island nation. That situation is worsening.
Being a journalist in Galveston carriers the risk only of alienating one’s friends and family. I might get harassed by someone in line at Randalls, but getting shot is extremely unlikely.
However, the threat of violence, death and prison elsewhere is great and growing, and that has a chilling effect on what you know about our world.
In the United States, the threat to press freedom is mainly economic. Since 2005, because of the growing influence of the internet and social media, one quarter of all the newspapers in the United States, more than 2,500, have gone dark, voices stilled forever. News deserts are cropping up coast to coast.
The failure of each news outlet is a loss for your freedom — to see the world around you clearly, to understand the issues when you go to the polls, to arm yourself with knowledge and facts.
There is something you can do to build that vital freedom. Subscribe. Celebrate Press Freedom Day by writing a check.
Turn your back on social media as a primary source of information. Pay some real money for real information. Of course, I want you to subscribe to The Daily News, but supporting almost any paid-circulation news medium works for me.
Doesn’t matter if it’s print or online. Doesn’t matter if it’s conservative or liberal. The vital line of demarcation is between paid and unpaid. If you aren’t paying for the product, your eyeballs are the product, and hang the truth.
My recommendation — go to the old, stodgy and reliable, the kind that have subscriptions and reporters who actually check fact.
Without some work, some digging, some thought and even some courage, press freedom will not mean a thing.
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
