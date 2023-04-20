Would you like me better if I lied to you?
I’ve made some readers mad recently because they disagree with my opinions.
This is happening, on a smaller and local scale, in the wake of the recent Fox News debacle. The conservative network agreed to pay $787.5 million to avoid admitting in court that the network lied about the 2020 election.
It appears Fox made a calculated decision to accept the cost of its lies and disinformation and move on to the next lawsuit. In 2022, Fox took in $14 billion on which it produced a net income of about $1.5 billion.
It’s clear from depositions and from the evidence produced in the Dominion Voting Systems libel suit that Fox commentators said one thing for months, knowing that the basic contention — that Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election — was not true.
Fox commentators lied for a terrible reason, for ratings and money.
It was clear from internal emails that commentators like Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson did not believe what they were saying on air. They said it anyway out of fear that other networks and internet news sources even farther right than Fox News might capture a larger share of the audience.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott even chided the network’s reporters for fact-checking claims of voter fraud. “This has to stop now,” Scott wrote to colleagues on Dec. 2, 2020.
In other words, don’t let the truth stand in the way of our corporate interests.
Some still believe Trump won the 2020 election. To believe that, you must also believe that the country is corrupt from top to bottom, that even red-state election officials like those in Georgia are thoroughly corrupt.
After the 2020 election, there were at least 63 lawsuits that challenged the results in numerous states. Most such suits were dismissed as frivolous. None revealed errors sufficient to change the results in a single jurisdiction.
But millions of regular viewers of Fox News were tantalized by the nightly airing of rumors, conspiracy theories and false claims against Dominion and other vote-counting contractors.
The cost to Fox — $787.5 million, so far. Another company has a similar lawsuit in the pipeline, and that could cost Fox still more.
Reuters News Service reported that Fox’s leader, Rupert Murdoch, “internally described the election-rigging claims as ‘really crazy’ and ‘damaging’ but declined to wield his editorial power to stop them and conceded under oath that some Fox hosts nonetheless ‘endorsed’ the baseless claims … .”
So, my original question is this: In Texas, with a Republican majority, do you hope we’ll lie to you to pander to an audience of Trump true believers?
Lately, because my opinions have differed from the Texas majority, readers have called me out of touch, a liberal elitist and a member of the “woke left.” Honestly, that reaction is predictable, and it doesn’t bother me. In fact, it’s the kind of debate I think comes with the practice of journalism.
It clearly is a debate that the drafters of the First Amendment anticipated and welcomed.
When readers turn their backs on objective facts, that is dangerous.
Even worse, when journalists, people who should know better, offer up that kind of crap to bolster their bank accounts, that’s an even bigger, uglier sin.
Mr.Dolph Tillotson, seems as though you have done an abundance of research on Fox News. I guess I missed your Op-Ed...on the FAKE, "Steele Dossiier" hit piece the WOKE-LEFT put out on Trump right? How about the many Intelligence people who signed on a letter of guarantee...right before the election saying that all the evidence on the " Hunter Laptop" was Russian Disinformation set up by the Secretary Of State? Yeah I must have missed that one too.
I can't and won't even try to speak for anyone else, but my problem in general with the Media in this country is the one-sided reporting! If it has to be told, fine....then tell it all weather it is on the Liberals of Conservatives.
More "toxic political dialogue" from THE DOLPH.[thumbdown]
