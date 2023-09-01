I never expected to own a guitar, let alone learn to play one.
One day last November, my wife asked me to go to an estate sale with her. She loves a good estate sale. And for the record, I have more excuses to avoid one than Babe Ruth hit home runs. But on this day, I struck out.
Estate sales are full of curious items. Need the small plate with “Niagara Falls 1963” painted on the front? Or the little dancing circular ball from an IBM Selectric typewriter? Estate sales are the place to score the oddest of oddities.
When my wife gets me to go, our plan of attack is predictable — she carefully examines each room, slowly canvassing tables, counters and closets. On the other hand, I uncomfortably wander around alone like a little kid, and with my hands shoved deeply into my pockets so I don’t break anything.
Getting antsy, usually after the three-minute mark, I found myself in a back bedroom. I saw games, Lego blocks and a brown acoustic guitar sitting in a corner.
The darn thing looked lonely.
“Hey,” I heard myself say to no one, “I don’t own a guitar. That might be fun to learn to play.”
All I knew about judging the condition was that six strings were attached, and the neck was intact. And for someone like me — no concept of even how to properly hold a guitar — I figured what the heck.
The guy at the front door said everything was 25 percent off that day. It was almost like the universe was lining up for me to take the abandoned guitar home with me.
I bit.
For the record, I can be somewhat obsessive. I’m either super, both-feet-in, interested, or not one single iota. The guitar got the former, soon becoming my daily companion.
My wife suggested an upstairs room with the door closed. For weeks, I picked, jaggedly strummed, and tried to figure out where to put my fingers to sound like something remotely like a recognizable chord.
Most of the time, the strings sounded like a canoe running aground.
But then, say, every 99 tries, my fingers and stars would align, resulting in a surprisingly pleasant sound in the small room. I almost dropped the guitar the first time, convinced it had become haunted.
Months later, my quiet time with my guitar became unexpected therapy sessions. While I hold my guitar, my cell phone is out of reach and the crazy noise of the world mutes beneath my toddler-like steps in learning to knit a couple of notes together.
I subscribe to an app, own used music books and watch others play guitar on YouTube. If Pandora had a box, learning to play the guitar is like discovering a hidden compartment leading to another universe filled with pain, progress and hard-fought joy.
My fingers are deeply callused, the tips grooved. I look the part.
My wife, however, tells me not to quit my day job.
