My friend’s words are highly punctuated, rarely ending quietly with a period.
He effortlessly laces sentences with high-octane energy, authentic passion and magnetic engagement. He is a force of nature on two legs.
No one can hide — even the woman from the building doorway dressed in a camouflage-patterned T-shirt.
She pauses and returns his warmth as if once classmates in middle school.
“Wonderful, how about you?”
He smiles, tilts his head, and spends a few moments making her feel like the most important person in the world. And the truth is, to him, she is.
I’d spotted the woman earlier pushing a housekeeping buggy onto an elevator.
As we move on, I follow my friend into a building that leads hundreds of people to chase down a shared vision. He may be the boss, but to him, everyone is an important player, right down to the housekeeper.
In life, you can generally measure a person’s character by how they treat someone they need nothing from. It is as if once you reach the landing of a staircase, everyone behind you is secondary. But the truth is, the best leaders know everyone matters and plays a role in a successful outcome.
I once joined a school superintendent walking a local high school. I witnessed the same thing — a person of high responsibility who genuinely cared and connected with every person in his organization. I lost count of how often he asked someone how his children were — and asked by name. And people responded to his authenticity in kind — we probably spent two hours taking a 45-minute tour.
But when you see authentic leadership vs. simply being the boss, those moments move you.
I grew up modestly. We always bought used cars, furniture, bicycles. A self-opening garage door was something only the rich people had. And if the heavy wood door needed lifting, my dad always had me and my younger brother.
My mother never met a stranger. But now I recognize her growing up dirt poor in rural Scotland formed her values of never judging people about their station in life, but how they treat others.
Treating everyone respectfully might seem old-fashioned, but our world needs more authenticity and less show-biz posturing. While society tries to set traps of status tied to material objects or privileges, we should resist ever falling into the seductive lure of believing we are ever better than another.
False illusions can build a dangerous foundation for self-worth and self-esteem.
And for many, one day, life comes looking for you, rudely reminding you where you started or the rest of the world lives.
Which brings me back to the not-so-invisible housekeeper.
To many, a casual hello or acknowledgment might be considered enough. But to miss the opportunity to demonstrate genuine care and interest in others is one of life’s rich opportunities to bond and grow personally.
And as my friend proves, the best people not only talk the talk but walk the walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.