My father’s legacy is a roll of silver duct tape.
About a year after his passing, memories of my dad melted and meld together into a new, but familiar, storybook.
A golf tee reminds me of a local elementary school football field, him teaching me to hit a 9-iron between the uprights. Or when I take the final slice from a plastic bread bag, I see myself in our small garage, the bag wrapped around the oil filter while unscrewing it from the motor block, keeping the last drops of oil from hitting the ground.
But nothing brings back memories like a silver roll of duct tape. So deep, the mere glimpse of the coarse, matt-silver material delivers a reflex to run the other way.
My dad could fix anything. Well, my dad thought he could fix anything. Or maybe his concept of fixing something was a bit open to interpretation. Nevertheless, nothing went to waste, and everything had another use. My dad was recycling before recycling became cool.
Duct tape was my dad’s secret weapon around our home.
Growing up, we lived modestly. My dad was a child of the Great Depression. His instincts remained anchored in memories that having nothing was always a day away. In his upbringing, everything could be fixed, reused or kept for another day. And anything built by hand could be repaired by his hands. Again, or so he believed.
Duct tape was a member of our household color scheme.
After a couple of tours in the Pacific, my dad went to night school to become an electrical engineer, probably only adding fuel to his quest to fix whatever needed fixing. If he could measure something, run to the local hardware store or slap duct tape on it, he did.
In middle school, I signed up for a band class. One night our family went to orientation in the school cafeteria, where instruments sat on the same tables where I had eaten lunch earlier in the day. And next to each instrument sat a price sheet with weekly rental or purchase prices.
Duct tape, again, was entering my life.
One day, my dad came home with a used trumpet in a worn grey case. It was so used I still wonder whether he found it on a curb or picked it up at a garage sale. And in my dad’s efforts to make the case look presentable, silver duct tape covered the scars and gashes, telltales from years of wherever my new-to-me instrument had traveled.
I carried that case for years, trying to hide it from all the brand-new ones in the band room. But, like a beater parked on a new car lot, my instrument case stood out like a sore thumb. My throbbing, attention-seeking sore thumb.
As kids do, some teased me about my taped-together musical partner. Others gave me looks of outright pity. But my dad was proud. He had kept us from needlessly spending money with the help of his little friend, Mr. Duct Tape.
I was mortified. Still am.
This brings me to why I always keep a roll of duct tape in our home today.
Recently, my daughter clipped the corner of her car on a post, pulling the quarter panel off enough to vibrate. Looking at her car and knowing the lack of book value, I went inside and grabbed a roll of silver duct tape. She, knowing the family story, laughed and welcomed the family badge.
I’ve replaced the duct tape twice now.
My dad, I am sure, is up in heaven, grinning and saying, “That’s my boy.”
