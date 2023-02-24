I miserably failed high school English literature. Reading Shakespeare felt like picking through a pot of ham and beans, looking for something of substance to eat.
But one passage in William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” stuck with me.
“The fault lies not in our stars, but in ourselves,” Cassius says, ripping away the blanket of blame Caesar casts onto others.
This line remains one of the most critical self-assessment sentences ever penned with a feather quill.
The passage reminds me there is no legitimate place to hide when my actions lead to an outcome. Good, bad or mediocre, I own the circumstances.
Does that mean life is fair? Does it mean my efforts will lead to a particular outcome? Not by a long shot. So what does it mean to me, and how do I respond to this realization?
I assure you this took years — maybe decades — to appreciate fully. I grumbled and wasted energy learning how to manage unpleasant circumstances.
This week, a friend found herself facing a situation.
“I keep asking myself what am I doing wrong,” she said.
She’s an intelligent and hard worker. If a mountain needs to be moved, she might be your person.
But her familiar words hung like a stubborn winter fog.
Unlike the kid who failed English literature, I now see the world differently. Of course, circumstances result from more factors than you can count. But the outcome is where you discover yourself and are likely heading.
No tool is more powerful and predictive than the one between our ears.
“Maybe you should rephrase the question,” I said. “Why don’t you ask what you can do differently to improve the outcome? Sometimes, it is not you doing something wrong, but your actions aren’t working out as expected.”
This distinction took me years — maybe decades — to fully reveal itself. Transferring my focus from the results/blame game to the opportunity to reevaluate my actions changed everything. My teenage self was quick to point to external factors causing my coming up short.
And when I recognized I was Caesar, responsible for my efforts, I needed to find ways to move forward constructively.
Moving my point of view from focusing and dwelling on the results to pouring my energy into improvement changed everything.
Beating ourselves up is not productive. Yes, we drive a significant portion of the factors leading to situations in life. But focusing our anger inward hurts us and closes off opportunities to learn.
The most successful people fail at an astronomically high rate. Most people would wilt at the risk and rate of crushing defeat. But the key to their success is recognizing their role in both the outcome and their role in future results.
We, and my friend, need to take this to heart. Success rests on a foundation of self-accountability, unpleasant outcomes, and the ability to refocus our efforts productively. But like Caesar, we need to begin inside ourselves. And only then can we change results.
