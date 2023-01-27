I generally check a box with little help. Insert the pen tip into a tiny space and either check or fill in the appropriate word.
But this week, I needed to ask my wife for a hand.
“What color would you now call my hair?” I said.
I hoped for a salt-and-pepper description or something easier to digest. Let me down gently, I thought to myself. I’m a bit vulnerable since that big six-oh birthday.
“Gray,” she said with the cold-blooded emotion of an assassin. No remorse, no side-step.
“You sure?” I said.
Apparently, the question did not deserve a verbal reply. Is there such a thing as a sarcastic grunt? I am sure that is what came back my way. I don’t know how to spell what I heard.
Passport renewal time.
Good for 10 years, a passport is like a time capsule. Me with black hair, goofy hair and a big grin. Well, two out of three have mostly stayed the same.
In a modern world of technology, getting a passport is like an exercise in how the world once worked. Pen ink on paper; tiny boxes for the letters of your name; and credit cards are not accepted. Instead, a personal check is preferred.
The office even gives you the completed document and sends you off to find a post office to mail it.
The entire process seems so, well, analog.
Technology allows us to digitally sign documents, transfer large sums of money and electronically place signatures on a legal agreement. But, on the other hand, getting a passport is like a trip down memory lane.
The process is painless enough. The people behind the counter are friendly, clearly explaining what to do.
But pen and paper are like remembering how to change a television channel without a remote — my muscle memory for doing so in full-on atrophy.
After making enough mistakes and getting clean documents from the clerk, I finally finished mine. But, again, my work with a pen and paper is generally error-prone and darn near illegible to the naked eye.
My wife took our paperwork to the counter, surrendering our expired passports.
I looked down at our travel companions and slipped to the other side of the plexiglass window. Inside the pages were stamps reflecting memories of places, faces and experiences coloring my life to this day. I felt nostalgic about giving them up. I never thought that would happen.
Because I had long lost the ability to write a check, my wife took over. Believe it or not, she can still write in cursive, a skill I am confident is destined to be a secret code in the future.
The young man looked at our photos, stapling them to the forms. My wife handed him a personal check, and he hand-wrote our address on the postal envelope.
“Please take this to the United States post office to mail,” he said. “It’ll be $8.”
If only I could push a send button.
