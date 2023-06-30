Most times in life, we find what we are looking for — which also seems to be one of our biggest challenges.
Our minds are fascinating tools; each is different and unique to how we move through life.
Our literal state of mind is the most powerful predictor of whether we are happy or sad, can do something and shape our self-worth and success.
I think about this as I stand on the front edge of my sixth decade, with a lifetime of experiences behind me.
And from personal experience, I’ve discovered so much wisdom to support the old phrase, “Go get your head straight.”
Our mind is a muscle and learns to respond to our wishes — but this takes work.
Much like a golfer repeats the swing motion thousands of times, the same applies to the mind’s muscle memory. We must train for the output we desire.
I spent much of my time in a skateboard park as a child, falling, failing and going home with little more than scrapes and blood to show for the day.
But I also took something else home from these concrete theaters — a sense of accomplishment in the face of what a casual observer might see as failure.
We were doing unreasonably dangerous things every day.
Dropping into concrete bowls, shooting up vertical walls in a death wish of outrunning gravity and learning to purge the pain and try again immediately goes against every protective instinct our brains default to.
But we pushed ourselves to do it anyway.
In the face of all that could go wrong, we learn to rewire our minds. Looking down into a concrete half-pipe with fresh road rash or a throbbing elbow can get between your ears.
But in modern terms, we had to learn to “suck it up, buttercup” and drop back in.
And you might fall 10 times in a row, but when you pull off the trick, you instantly erase any pain and doubts you accrued.
You were free of haunting thoughts and off to push the next limit — whatever that could be.
I say this as I found this rewiring practice to reemerge later in life, applying itself across decades of personal and professional challenges.
The ability to isolate and compartmentalize the downside into a manageable context is one of the most essential self-taught lessons I ever learned.
Learning and failure are the same things viewed from different perspectives.
Negative thoughts and unpleasant results have a place in our decision-making. We need checks and balances in life. But we also need to recognize our minds will always work to protect us from physical or emotional pain — physical or emotional.
Our learning to manage reflexive fear is essential to discovering the best of life is lived on the edges — and beyond. Love runs deeper, success higher and you recognize control of your life.
But first, we must recognize the roadmap to living a full life begins and ends with us.
