My mother passed in June 1978. I was barely a teenager, and her passing resulted from a rapidly spreading infection following a routine operation.
These things happen.
But I didn’t always feel this way.
For a long time, I was angry. Angry at God, life and whatever you might have. And from what I now understand, my reaction is more typical than not.
But it took time and me meeting my wife to grow past my pain.
In male textbook form in our family, I took all my pain and raw feelings, placed them in an imaginary box, double-wrapped in silver duct tape and placed everything on a high shelf where I’d never have to deal with it again.
That turned out to be a terrible plan.
It was as if a light burned out, and I decided to walk around in the dark space for the rest of my life, living with muted feelings and a raw temperament.
I tell this story on Mother’s Day, so you understand while my mother did a wonderful job of planting a warm heart, a kind soul and a love for others, it took my wife to make me pull down that box from a high shelf and learn to deal with my pain.
My wife, in no other terms, is the second most important person in helping me become whatever I am today. Mothering, so to speak.
My wife and I fell in love during a stolen first-date kiss while riding a glass elevator.
That electric spark you hear of? Well, either that or the elevator was not grounded properly. But we took it as the former and ran with it.
I was emotionally broken. And my now wife, for my sake, was exceptionally adept in her ability to read me, coach me, and, when need be, draw a firm line.
Call it mothering; call it emotional intelligence; she has it.
Over the years, she helped me unpack my baggage head-on. I remember one day in particular, parked in a driveway, crying my eyes out as she helped me remove a massive callus of pain I’d self-imposed.
And then, as would happen in a thousand other small but necessary steps, she kept me moving forward.
Eventually, I even came to terms with God while sitting on a colorful sofa on a hot summer day in Georgia.
Today I live in a world where two mothers have shaped me into whatever I am and whatever I will eventually become.
Both created a concoction of love and honesty and targeted discipline to raise their children. Today, my wife and I are blessed to have two wonderful adult children who never lost their intimate level of contact or relationship with us.
And that falls all to the remarkable communication skills and intuition my wife so deftly manages.
So on this Mother’s Day, I give thanks to two mothers who shaped my life and are directly responsible for all the good I am or will ever be.
