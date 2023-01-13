I met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a small, wooden sunroom off the side of our home in a small Mississippi town.
For many, King’s death occurred either early in our lives or before we were brought into this world. But getting to know someone through their writings and words can be a powerful journey.
My wife and our two kids lived a year or so in a town where the horizon was defined by tall pine trees and one-syllable words were routinely stretched into two. It was a modest community struggling just to support two grocery stores.
People were equally modest, polite and somewhat distant to anyone who was not born within the city limits, let alone the state.
My wife, a Texan by birth, and me, a Midwesterner, found ourselves at times living in a shadow dimension where words and gestures many times never quite lined up. But we loved it all the same, as if a door to a curious culture had been left ajar just enough for us to peek in and look around.
At the time, in 1998, King’s autobiography was released. I’d grown up in a relatively quiet suburban life that could be transplanted to numerous other cities across the nation without any real material difference.
But walking the streets and listening for the unspoken so carefully laced among the spoken words in a small, traditional Southern town proved revealing.
The “Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr.” is a remarkable collection of interviews, recordings, correspondences and other archival materials. His unvarnished words, raw with emotion, took me on a life-changing journey.
Racism is an ugly side of the human condition. No one with a heart or decency can honestly justify or support the practice. Furthermore, this human condition exists throughout both time and cultures around the globe — a universal scab on mankind not contained by borders or laws.
But sitting in the small sunroom of our home in Mississippi, pine trees whispering outside the window panes, I listened to King’s words as they came off the pages and into my soul. The pain, the injustice, the strength in character to never lose sight of the bigger picture, the longer goal — I hurt for him.
There is nothing more powerful than reading the actual words penned by the originator, as if sitting next to them. King’s voice is true, the emotion immediate, a powerful connection fusing between you and King. You cannot help but be changed.
King’s words and writings forever changed how I would view the world. Sitting in the small room, I felt as if a rotating kaleidoscope of images and emotions fell into place — one forever solidifying and intensifying my instinct of measuring others based on their character and contributions to others, rather than the color of their skin, religious beliefs or even the small patch of dirt where they found themselves entering this life on planet Earth.
Every year on MLK’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” I consider it one of the most important documents in American History.
I recommend it to everyone this year. It’s available all over the internet. Here is one link.
https://billofrightsinstitute.org/primary-sources/letter-from-birmingham-jail
Meant to say…
Every year on MLK’s birthday, I reread his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” I consider it one of the most important documents in American History. I recommend it to everyone this year. It’s available all over the internet. Here is one link. https://billofrightsinstitute.org/primary-sources/letter-from-birmingham-jail
I'd like to think that I met Dr. King watching the evening news as a child, but I can no longer distinguish between my childhood experiences and the hours I've spent since - listening to his speeches, reading his writings, and watching documentaries about him. One thing I'm sure of, though, he's among the greatest Americans who ever lived.
