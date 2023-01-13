I met Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a small, wooden sunroom off the side of our home in a small Mississippi town.

For many, King’s death occurred either early in our lives or before we were brought into this world. But getting to know someone through their writings and words can be a powerful journey.

Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(3) comments

Gary Scoggin

Every year on MLK’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” I consider it one of the most important documents in American History.

I recommend it to everyone this year. It’s available all over the internet. Here is one link.

https://billofrightsinstitute.org/primary-sources/letter-from-birmingham-jail

Report Add Reply
Gary Scoggin

Meant to say…

Every year on MLK’s birthday, I reread his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.” I consider it one of the most important documents in American History. I recommend it to everyone this year. It’s available all over the internet. Here is one link. https://billofrightsinstitute.org/primary-sources/letter-from-birmingham-jail

Report Add Reply
baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

I'd like to think that I met Dr. King watching the evening news as a child, but I can no longer distinguish between my childhood experiences and the hours I've spent since - listening to his speeches, reading his writings, and watching documentaries about him. One thing I'm sure of, though, he's among the greatest Americans who ever lived.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription