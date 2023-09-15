When I was younger, I often felt paralyzed about making big and small decisions. Where to go to dinner or whether to make a business call, the inability to make a decision dramatically stunted my personal or professional life.
At that time, I wrongly believed no decision was better than the wrong decision. Once, early in my leadership career, a staff member stood in my office, tears in her eyes, saying, “Please, make a decision so I can move forward.”
And she was right. I was young and unsure of my judgment. I thought every decision must be perfect. And in doing so, I held her and the organization back. I also unintentionally brought a lot of emotional pain to her.
That morning, she changed my life. The pain or uncertainty was on me and me alone. And I swore never to let my insecurity hurt someone like that again.
What I should have recognized, slowing down my decision-making process, was the opposite of what the best people or leaders do in life. Successful and happy people make clear decisions and communicate them.
And if they need to be revisited or changed, so be it. Progress happens as a result of action, not standing still.
One friend, who led a remarkable career as a top executive, claims he was ahead of the game if he hired right 50 percent of the time. What mattered, he preached, was to move quickly to correct the mistake — learning and making a better decision the following times.
What I’ve learned is to demystify my decision-making process. And doing so changed everything in my personal and professional world. And to be honest, I am happier.
In a strange twist to my earlier self, the timeliness and clarity of making a decision is now the most compelling factor driving me at every turn. For example, “I will try” is a dead giveaway you won’t deliver. You either commit to action or you don’t.
Learning to make timely decisions can be challenging. Often, people believe unclear, indecisive answers give them wiggle room or options, creating a false security that when the decision happens, it will be the right one.
Instead, indecision projects a blanket of weakness to others, leading others to believe you are unsure or do not fully appreciate the gravity of your answer.
The best leaders understand the most crucial decision is to make a decision.
I admit I am not the smartest tool in the shed. But there are a lot of smarter tools — or people — in my shed with me. I need information from trusted friends, coworkers or other sources.
And then, I need to add the courage to understand I need to decide, allowing others to move forward.
Another friend says “to be unclear is to be unkind.”
She couldn’t be more right. If only I’d known that years ago before I brought so much pain to a coworker.
