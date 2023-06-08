As much as people are the same everywhere you go, the box of colors they use when storytelling adds the distinctive local imagery only words can paint.
This week, I found myself tucked deep into the southeast coast of Georgia — so far southeast, one needs a bridge to get to the island. As you enter, Spanish moss drapes downward from branches as if trying to find a way to crawl back into the earth below.
Even in an onshore breeze, the moss moves gently to remind you of the expected speed limit of life here.
And much like Texas, storytelling is a highly treasured art form — one part retelling events as recalled, and the other a part performance art. As expected and accepted, the former is always open to creative liberty.
After a long day of travel behind me, I check into a hotel built originally as a hunting and fishing lodge in the 1800s. Jekyll Island in Georgia is a jewel one must find intentionally — on the road to nowhere, and well worth the trek when you get there.
A small woman introduces herself behind a dark and imposing mahogany bar.
Johnette, she says.
“My daddy wanted a boy, but I came out a girl,” she said. “At the hospital, my daddy shook his head at my momma and said put an ‘ette’ on the end of the name and call it a day.”
The woman is a sparkplug in the truest sense — full of fire, energy, and something powerfully intangible one can’t seem to put a finger on. The mere sound of her storytelling draws into the room like ants to a picnic.
She tells another story about her daddy while making a drink for another traveler.
“He wanted boys, and he got four of ‘em after me — but he treated me differently,” she said.
Her daddy, as she calls him, was a master sargeant in the Army. She uses the biggest Crayons in the box to describe his size and force of personality. In her words, I could see his towering hulk without her ever showing me a photo.
“One day, he gets upset with me and tells me to clean out the kennels where he kept some German shepherds for the Army base,” she said. As she was his only girl, she said he sometimes struggled with how to discipline her properly.
One day, he was fit to be tied with his little girl.
“I want you to clean those kennels out and wash up those Army dogs so they are all clean and smelling nice,” he said. “You understand me?”
As she tells the story, she spent the entire day washing and scrubbing down the dogs and kennels, even grabbing her mother’s hair dryer when brushing out the dog’s coats.
“That evening, I sat waiting on the front porch for my daddy to come home. I’d done so good, and I couldn’t wait to hear him tell me so,” she said.
Soon the master sargeant comes home and, without saying a word, goes directly to inspect the dogs and the pens.
"I hear his voice calling me, 'Johnette, what did you do to these dogs?'
“I washed them up real good and got ‘em smelling nice, just like you asked,” she says.
“But what is that smell on those Army dogs?”
“I got some of momma’s perfume to finish ‘em off smelling all nice — just like you asked. Used the whole bottle.”
As she tells it, the big master sargeant realized he’d learned a valuable communication lesson right then.
A hug helped close the moment, so I’m told.
But as I said earlier, storytelling is an art form. Truth is in the outcome, not the details.
