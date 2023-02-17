God, I love a good nap.
I fought taking naps for the first few years of my life. My mother would do anything for me to lie down. She said once I woke up in the morning, I was a non-stop ball of energy, forever asking a million questions.
My poor mother.
As I grew up, I continued to look at naps as being forced off the race track for an unscheduled pit stop. From my point of view, everyone else would be lapping me while I sat idle in Pit Row. That felt like sandpaper rubbing across my skin. Know the driver who tosses his helmet when being called in? That would be me.
But today, I find myself taking those naps my mother prayed I’d take a half-century ago. And surprisingly, naps rock.
I’ve heard a friend say more than once when traveling and checking into a hotel at mid-day, “Wow, a guilt-free nap ahead. Bring it on.”
As I’ve come out of the closet about embracing daily naps, others seem more comfortable saying the same. One friend said her dad, who ran one of the more successful media companies at the time, always took a midday nap. And apparently, he fiercely protected the window as an essential part of his health routine.
According to my wife, I am turning into that guy — but maybe too easily.
My wife says I can sleep anywhere, anytime. She once found me napping beneath an amusement park ride. Another time my snores disturbed our couple’s massage. I think she punched me.
Napping gets a bad rap. So often, people view a nap, like I did, as a forced time-out. As if the world would keep racing along and I would miss something significant.
But now, I’m good with a pause here and there. And I also see a nap, as my friend said, as an essential part of my daily routine. Besides the physical, a nap is a chance for the brain to go offline for a bit, akin to a scheduled computer reboot.
According to Google, napping aficionados include people far beyond my level — Aristotle, Leonardo Da Vinci and Albert Einstein. All were gold-card-carrying members of Club Nap.
As for me, with more in common with Winnie The Pooh (bear of a small brain) than those on the list above, at least I understand my daily nap is not rooted in some misguided urge to underachieve. No one on the previous list would be tagged as a slacker.
Not to sound like a soft drink commercial, but a good nap is more like a pause that refreshes. Very few things can you do for 15 or 20 minutes resulting in a clear mind and body rebooted.
Some experts say a daily nap is hard-baked into our DNA; the body naturally needs a rest after taxing our bodies and mind. Others will say us nappers are slacking. Say what you will, but don’t get between me and my nap.
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
(1) comment
30-45 minutes makes my evening much better.
