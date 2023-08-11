The world seems a bit on edge as of late — almost as if everyone might need to take a chill pill or a deep, cleansing breath.
As an endless stream of gurgling images and toxic words spew from my phone, I hear the line from the Buffalo Springfield song “For What It’s Worth,” where the band sings, “people marching in the streets carrying signs, shouting hooray for our side.”
Somehow, those iconic lyrics from 1967 seem remarkably appropriate.
Instead of increasingly congregating in our respective corners — hurtling hurtful insults towards one another, why don’t we walk to the center and discover how much we truly have in common? And let’s admit, we are being manipulated by those who gain by splintering us into smaller, more influenceable groups of narrowly like-minded people.
Like most of us, I’ve met enough people to know we tend to agree on the safety and security of our families, providing for a roof over our heads and an ability to find a rewarding way to spend our time. It might sound a bit hippy-dippy, but loving each other instead of ourselves is an excellent place to start.
I care about the world around us and the one we all will eventually leave behind for others. But I’m not concerned with political posturing like picking your favorite college football team. Instead, I’m interested in listening to well-reasoned thoughts, credible sources and an understanding that life is not a zero-sum proposition.
The magnetic pull to divide into focusing on our differences versus our shared values is acidic, threatening to eat through the fibers of our society. In the end, a threadbare cloth will expose only our worst elements.
So here is what I’d like this magical chill pill to do for us. First, let’s start by viewing ourselves in terms of us as people with inherent needs. Let’s drop the “you look different, act different, dress different” fear. Fear originates from not understanding what we see. A chill pill should slow us down to allow for a neutral conversation to begin between two very different people.
Secondly, I’d like this chill pill to remind us no matter how much money or material goods we accumulate, none is going with us to the great whatever is next. The Egyptian pharaohs cleared up this misunderstanding centuries ago.
So instead, let’s focus on the timeless — the impact we have on others. Support, encourage and teach others the positive lessons you’ve learned in life. Leave the world better than you found it.
And finally, I’d like this chill pill to drain our anger towards others because they might hold a different opinion. There is no shame in agreeing to disagree, shake hands and find a way forward. Respecting one another for their differences and similarities is the first step for two people to cross the bridge to arrive at a solution.
I guess we now have to agree on the color for the pill. Consider me out of this one.
(1) comment
Chill pill? Sophomoric and juvenile. Get off the skateboard, get a haircut, and grow the effff up. What do I have an image of Leonard dressed in all pink, with a half cocked smile on his face, mesmerized by the Barbie movie?
