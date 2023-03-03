You cannot buy a glass of freshly brewed sweet tea in the Texas State Capitol building.
Some things you do not joke about. In Texas, brewed sweet tea is one of those things. Sweet tea is our state drink. Brisket, the Alamo and freshly brewed sweet tea like our foremothers made.
And increasingly, sweet teas separate Texans from later arrivals.
Which brings me to ask why in the Sam Houston can’t I get a glass of brewed sweet tea in the public commissary of the Texas Capitol?
This week, I found myself in Austin, visiting with elected state officials.
Mid-morning arrived, and a friend and I stopped by the small coffee shop in the underground hallways.
I saw a tall silver container, the same dispenser as in thousands of Whataburgers across Texas.
I turned to the employee and asked where to find the sweet tea.
“There are bottled, flavored sweet teas over there,” she said.
“No, I’m looking for brewed sweet tea,” I said.
Without emotion, she points to a refrigerated case of tiny, labeled bottles.
While not a native Texan, my love for sweet tea is earned and genuine. The beverage holds a special place in my heart.
The first time I tasted sweet tea, I spit it out.
In college, I was dating a girl from a faraway state called Texas. I was from Missouri, the epicenter of the continental United States. Texas was as far away and exotic as California or New York City.
The girl invited me to her family’s Thanksgiving meal. I was smitten. No matter what her mother put on the table, I told myself this would be the best meal I’d ever eaten. And her mother, someone I would later learn was a master with an iron skillet, did not disappoint.
I reached for the glass of tea and took a generous swig — and then the unexpected: My body revolted at the pool of sugar water swimming in my mouth. The tea was unlike any I’d ever tasted around the flavorless table of my childhood.
The girl, who is now my wife, recalls that I audibly gagged. Her family noticed, probably giving her knowing glances for dating someone who didn’t know the difference between a steer and a bull.
But love is a funny thing. As the years passed, my taste and appreciation for sweet tea blossomed. I remember her mother explaining why one must mix sugar into the tea while it’s hot. Sweet tea is not a flavor but a marker of when a dash of time was an essential and measured ingredient in a recipe.
Granted, this is a bit deep for why someone would be protective of a sweet, brown drink. But I find sweet tea deeply representative of Texas and my life’s most important love story. Each sip reminds me of why I love Texas — and the woman who changed my life — so much.
Until I get an answer, I’ll continue to roam the halls of the Capitol, searching for a taste of Texas.
