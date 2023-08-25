I’ve decided to recommend that demographers, those who identify and study significant transitions in human development, incorporate the day children began carrying iPhones as a turning point.
The Industrial Revolution marked a significant move from agriculture to manufacturing. The Age of Revolutions marked the end of monarchy control across many of the world’s great nations at the time. And then hippies brought the era of free love, upending the societal guardrails on sexual behaviors.
Then came the first parent giving their child an iPhone.
I’m unsure how to put my finger on it, but today, it seems to see children running around and playing outside is as rare as raindrops during a Texas summer.
I get the world shifted inside as connectivity expanded. We plugged in our computers, turned on our smartphones and the world spilled out. But in a strange twist, children stopped going outside and running neighborhoods like packs of feral wolves.
My tools for exploration were either a bike or my two feet.
Once in awhile, I let slip a memory from my childhood, and my children will look at me like I grew up in an alternate universe, one more akin to Darwinism than parental supervision.
I remember telling them how my friends and I would crawl through the concrete tunnels beneath neighborhoods and streets. We would crouch down low, slip into four-foot by four-foot square tunnels and slosh along in the pooling green water armed with only a cheap flashlight and wooden stick.
“We used to explore the underground storm sewers linking neighborhoods,” I said. “I remember once we came out three blocks away and didn’t know where we were.”
Then, I’d point out a two-story house with a steeply pitched roof where we would crawl out on the slick and unstable cedar shingles and sit on top of the house. Two stories below sat a concrete driveway.
My children sometimes wonder how my friends and I are still alive. We had no limits and little, if any, supervision.
One of my favorites is about a friend who went around the streets after the Fourth of July collecting firecrackers that failed to explode. He then took a razor blade, carefully slitting the side open and dumped all the gunpowder into an old coffee can. After hours of work (yes, attention spans were longer back then), he owned a small homemade explosive.
And then something went wrong, and he lost his eyebrows and eyelashes in a flash of light.
He said the scolding he got from his dad at dinner that night far outweighed any pain from the accidental explosion.
I guess the world has changed, and I get that. But I feel as if children today are missing the essential skills of self-survival and learning to get along with others. And I wonder if learning to survive on your wits outside each day wasn’t an advantage to many of us.
But as good as tech is, Google Maps would not have helped explore the underground sewers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.