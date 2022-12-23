This time next week will be the new year. So the question is, what do you want to leave behind?
A new year is a beautiful thing — filled with optimism and opportunities. So, like children on Christmas morning, we anticipate cleaning the scoreboard and building a better year.
But as much as we like to look forward to a blank slate, we first need to self-examine and decide what to leave behind. For example, what acts like an anchor in our psyche, dragging along the ground of daily life, snagging and preventing us from realizing the opportunities for happiness ahead.
In 2023, commit to cutting unproductive baggage from our lives.
We learned in 2020 that our most valuable assets are friends and family. And like any investment, letting an asset go into disrepair or drift without attention leads to a loss. So why would we treat our friends and families any differently?
Which brings me to grudges.
Grudges are corrosive attitudes we electively carry forward, coloring our vision of people and often cheating us of opportunities to experience happiness. Granted, unhappiness many times springs from hurtful or unfortunate incidents. Some are intentional, others not so. Others are the personality or shortcomings of another.
The trick is to recognize and separate those who contribute to our happiness and those who do not.
A grudge prevents us from doing what is right, be it visiting someone or helping another. And most of us carry enough of a balanced gut buzzer to know when we should act. But grudges encourage us to hold back from doing what our heart recognizes as the correct answer. We all know the feeling, and many times — weeks, months, years — we feel ashamed afterward.
Grudges tend to be like a sheet of sticky tar paper, leading us to make future decisions based on hurt feelings and compounding over time. And who ends up feeling bad? We do. Because our hearts know the correct answer, and the compounding guilt that follows only drags us further down.
How do we enjoy the coming year? First, we work on releasing grudges from life. Of all the factors in our lives, we alone decide whether or not to carry a grudge forward. So freeing ourselves is entirely up to us.
Releasing grudges is not to say forgive and forget but to understand that we need to elevate ourselves to our best selves and make things right. And odds are, often, we can cut away the ropes of a grudge and move forward, experiencing the opportunities the relationships offer.
We can also convert some grudges into lessons learned. We are all complicated and layered with flaws. Changing the rules of the relationship to avoid any opportunity for the other's weaknesses to affect us can be the best answer. We can be generous with our hearts but selective with our time.
Let's work in 2023 to build healthier relationships with friends and family, cutting away unproductive anchors tied to grudges behind.
