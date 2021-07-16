If you’re unvaccinated, I am not asking you to get a shot; I’m asking you to give your decision a second thought and what it means to others.
Understand, I support your right and reason to make the best choices for you and your family. And I certainly do not support the government telling you what to do with your life. But I do feel strongly enough to ask you to pause and read the newest credible scientific data about the COVID virus — if not for you, then for others.
America is a nation of powerful individualism — a trait that drives our exceptionalism. But we are also a compassionate and intelligent nation like no other. Nothing can stop this nation when the people are united behind a cause or against an enemy.
Unfortunately, we are failing at upholding our legacy when fighting the COVID virus. Today, not enough people are vaccinated to slow or stop the virus from mutating to new and more potent forms.
Yes, I have the vaccine in my body. But the shot was not primarily for me; rather, it was for my daughter and others who are more susceptible to the virus. Hear me out.
My 26-year-old daughter manages Crohn’s disease, living each day with a permanently compromised immune system. So while the virus could make me ill — potentially hospitalizing me — her body is nowhere nearly as able to defend against the virus. The same goes for my 93-year-old dad. Both have been vaccinated, but neither are protected at the same level as I am. So, again, my getting the shot is more about others than me.
In the past month, I’ve visited with local nurses in hospitals and clinics. They’re scared. The volume of cases is rising fast, as is the severity. And as members on the front lines, they go home to their families worried if they’re next. The statistics bear out their fears, with rising infection and hospitalization at alarming rates across the nation.
The science supports most people will not die from COVID, but you don’t have to die to have your life changed forever. For those unlucky ones or those with bodies unable to successfully fight off the virus, the odds of recovery are much more challenging. To them, the virus represents a dangerous game of Russian roulette with a gun chamber loaded with more than a single bullet.
The science supports current vaccines as effective in dramatically slowing the rate of spread of the virus. And numbers also point to more than 99 percent of all virus deaths directly linked to unvaccinated individuals. For them, the virus carried more than a single bullet in the chamber, and they paid the price.
The other aspect is each infection becomes a host for the virus to mutate to a more potent version — as we see now with the delta variant. Nature works this way with weeds, bugs and viruses. If you don’t kill it, it gets stronger.
There is no solid science to support claims of impotency or significant side effects to recipients of the vaccine. If these are your concerns, please take the time to research current science-based information. This is not a conspiracy or game — this is a real life-and-death situation.
One medical doctor told me months ago we should view the first version, prior to the delta variant, as a shot across the bow of our ship. With future mutations can come higher infection and increased death rates. By allowing the virus to willfully mutate and gain strength, we could set ourselves up against a much more dangerous and lethal enemy. I now hear his words each day.
I love my daughter. And I love all those who are looking to me to help slow the spread. America is an exceptionally compassionate nation, always ready to help those in need. If you are unvaccinated by choice, please give yourself a second chance to help others. Let’s uphold our American legacy to make the best decisions when the chips are on the table.
