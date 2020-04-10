Baseball is not the only American tradition gone silent during this COVID-19 crisis.
Easter Sunday always brings back memories of my brother and me standing in a long horizontal starting line of a hundred other kids, colorful straw baskets in our hands, waiting to race across a field finding and picking up colorful eggs hidden between the grass blades.
This year, this timeless tradition across American communities will not happen as we practice social distancing and shelter-at-home guidelines.
My memories always feature brilliant colors. Skies painted in radiant blues, white clouds billowing like dancing cotton balls and breezes slipping by at a whisper’s pace — not too much, not too little.
The Easter egg hunt playing in my head is no different. A half-century later and I still see eggs pushing the boundaries of anything an artist ever dipped a paintbrush into, grass so green as to make a golf course jealous, and my mother, in a dress, drinking in all the available sunlight from above, cheering us on from the sidelines.
Yes, at that moment, life was perfect.
I don’t know how many eggs I collected that day or if I ever ate any of them. The moment was about being with my family and friends, making memories I would faithfully carry forward with me for a lifetime.
Today we need to not let up on making memories. Yes, we should follow the guidelines in place to protect all of us, but doing so does not need to mean living absent of life.
A friend shared he would use a video tool on his computer to visit with his children and grandchildren on Easter. Do you think those children will ever forget the Easter spent seeing their grandparents on a video screen?
We need to understand this window does not equate to putting life on pause. We are exclusively in charge of creating the emotions and memories we experience and take forward. And that comes from plucking the emotional chords hardwired inside each of us. The only way they will sit silent is if we don’t make an effort to strum the strings.
This weekend is a great time to reach out to someone and create a time-traveling memory. Pick up your phone and call someone you know and love. We all are in this great shared experience of temporary restriction, but without human contact, this moment can result in a painful window of isolation.
Make a few calls this weekend. Send a few texts to friends you’ve not heard from in a good while. And if you can, invite someone to figure out how to use a video conference tool. Memories result from experiences — mainly the actions and interactions with others.
There may not be a field of colorful eggs planted in the grass of a nearby park, but there are many opportunities to discover memories ahead of us. This point in time is temporary; the memories are forever. The memories you plant today will be yours forever.
