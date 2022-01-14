If you are reading this column in a printed newspaper, you most likely know your paper delivery was disrupted for Friday by a mechanical breakdown.
First of all, I apologize for the inconvenience. I know not to get between dedicated readers and their newspaper being delivered to their homes as expected. Really.
Secondly, I want you to know everyone at The Daily News takes this personally. When some mysterious mechanical part or hard-to-determine electrical connection detours us from the schedule you expect, we are genuinely disappointed. While we know sometimes this is bad luck, the truth is there’s never a good time for a breakdown.
These are not “oh, we’ll get to this later” moments. Instead, those involved in the process come together to hatch a plan based on both known and unknown variables.
Fortunately, we were able to print Friday’s edition on our Texas City press. It’s smaller, slower and took a while to set up, but it got the job done.
The fix requires a part being shipped overnight from a northern state with a foot of snow on the ground.
I can tell you Editor Michael A. Smith, Circulation Director Yvonne Mascorro, Press Supervisor David Kirby, Distribution Manager Robert Salinas and Technology Director Kevin M. Cox were all working together in real-time to find a way forward.
Like most 2-minute drills, you can plan, but you must also stay flexible to changes.
After exhausting possible workarounds — realizing the newspapers would be off schedule — we moved to notify everyone we could via email and across the top of our website, galvnews.com.
We hope this proved helpful. If you did not get an email notice, please let us know so we can reach out to you when such challenges arise.
But in lieu of a physical newspaper to share your coffee, I’d like to invite you to consider our digital products, especially our replica or e-edition. This is a complete digital reproduction of the printed newspaper, complete with links to stories, puzzles, games, and even advertising. Additionally, you can flip the pages with the swipe of a finger or click of your mouse.
The e-edition provides the experience of a printed newspaper, plus added flexibility such as easily reading past editions without searching around the house.
Additionally, the e-edition is up for your viewing in the wee hours of the morning — if you are hungry for local news at 3 a.m.
And of course, if you prefer the standard digital presentation, you can simply visit our website and surf the content to your heart’s delight.
If you are not accessing our digital products — from helpful newsletters to e-editions — please feel free to reach out and we’ll be happy to help. Our goal is to be there when you need us — and in the case of pesky gremlins inside the presses, we want to help you stay informed.
Thank you for your support of The Daily News. Your subscription is critical in keeping local journalism alive and well in Galveston County.
Thank you and God bless you and yours.
Note: for assistance setting up your digital access, email us at customer.service@galvnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.