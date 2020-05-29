A bold new billboard message greets residents and visitors alike as they cross the causeway onto the island.
The Daily News believes in small, local businesses and is encouraging everyone to support local businesses this summer.
The new campaign, which officially kicks off Monday, will promote and celebrate small businesses across Galveston County. As we penned in an earlier editorial, local small businesses — when viewed through the lens of how critical they are to a community — are too small to fail.
Ensuring our local businesses don't fail, but survive and thrive, this summer is Job One for all of us.
Collectively, they represent the majority of jobs, taxes and investment in Galveston County.
We cannot let them fail during this challenging economic period. And to be successful, we must pull together to ensure they are successful.
Even the billboard is a reflection of this can-do attitude as our good neighbors at Texas First Bank offered to share the valuable space for the summer.
Thanks to the people of Texas First, as well as all other community members who wish to step up and help us spread this critical message this summer.
This campaign will relate the importance of shopping locally and share the businesses that help make our community’s tapestry so rich and beautiful.
We hope you’ll also see the faces and spaces of your favorite businesses.
Furthermore, we hope you will give a second thought to how you shop this summer — offering your support to a local business whenever possible.
To this end, know The Daily News is putting its money where its mouth is.
As for businesses getting the word out, The Daily News recognizes how many local restaurants and shops are working under reduced capacity, limiting their potential to drive sales.
To help, we're offering programs extending significant discounts to local businesses that need to manage their advertising and promotional efforts carefully during this time.
We get it — and we want to be part of the solution.
Local businesses can use any of our tools, including The Daily News, Coast Monthly, and the dozens of highly-targeted digital tools, all at reduced rates.
Granted, The Daily News can’t do this forever, but we need to find a way for local businesses to survive and thrive. Failure is not an option.
The summer of 2020 could be one of the most critical ever for our community.
Let’s pull together and show the world why this community is the one others point to as an example of extreme resiliency.
Let’s use this opportunity to weave an even more powerful sense of community.
Join us by shopping, dining and reading local.
#toosmalltofailgalv
