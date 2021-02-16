As the oldest publishing newspaper in Texas, we are proud of our history of firsts. That is until the “Arctic Hurricane” of 2021 came to town, throwing businesses and residents into the dark under a blanket of dangerously cold temperatures.
We never thought a cold front would stop our newspaper from printing our physical newspaper on the date needed.
While we are publishing digitally without significant interruption, widespread electrical outages prevented The Daily News from printing and delivering our physical edition for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. And if you know newspaper people, you know how much this bothers us. Takes a bit of our soul, so to speak. Not the kind of first you brag about to friends.
We expect to be printing again shortly. Subscribers will receive complete editions for the week as roads allow for safe passage. Besides news, we know not to mess with people’s comics and crossword puzzles or any of the other regular features you look forward to reading.
In the meantime, please visit www.galvnews.com — we are working in mittens and coats to bring you the best local coverage.
If you have news tips, ideas or stories to share, please feel free to contact us at newsroom@galvnews.com.
And to think we had such high hopes for 2021.
