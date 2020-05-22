Author’s note: This column was originally published years ago when my son graduated high school. The contents are contributed from friends and family and are generally timeless. Congratulations to all the graduates of 2020.
With the end of this school year, my son will graduate from high school and move onto another stage in life in which I’ll most likely play a contributing role at best. No longer will we share the day’s events over the dinner table or hang out on the front step talking.
My relationship will transition from parent to consultant in many aspects. In the end, the decisions — and results — will be his and his alone.
While I’m accepting of this development, I realize my work will never be complete. There will always be an urge for a “just one more thing I want to share” moment.
This moment in time brings me to this week’s column. The random lessons below — written in no particular order — are a culmination from not only my life but also from those I value in my life: friends and family.
On a Wednesday, I posted this idea for a column on Facebook and within hours received contributions from nearly two dozen individuals around the world. And therein lies the credit for the vast and varied wisdom.
So as yet another high school class approaches graduation, here are a few final thoughts from those who’ve been there.
The “one more thing” list:
• Always put the newest tires on the front of your car.
• Always do your best — especially when you think no one will notice. People do.
• Telling the truth is always easier to remember.
• When using a wrench: lefty loosey, righty tighty.
• Take action when you first think of it — time has a way of getting away from you.
• Remember to regularly tell the important people in your life you love them.
• Regardless of what you hear, God does exist and will be there when you need him most. Really.
• Change your oil every 3,500 miles and rotate your tires every other time.
• The tip of a shoelace is named an aglet.
• Being right isn’t always the most important thing in life.
• Moderation is usually the best choice.
• You’re not likely to be the smartest person in the room — so don’t act like it.
• Count to 10 before getting angry. It really works.
• What goes around, comes around.
• Never spend more than you make.
• Don’t eat yellow snow.
• If you don’t make mistakes, you don’t make anything.
• You will experience failure, and the key is always to fail forward but never repeat a failure.
• Don’t stand up in a canoe.
• If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.
• Never underestimate the power of kindness to make a difference in the lives of others.
• Treat everyone like you wish to be treated.
• Call your momma.
• Don’t take yourself so seriously. No one else does.
• Learn to laugh at yourself.
• Your beliefs determine your actions; think seriously about what you believe.
• Always expect others can change; it is what you would want others to believe of you as well.
• You are entitled to your opinion; the world is not obligated to hear it.
• If you think you can or you think you can’t — you’re probably right.
• You want it, earn it.
• Remember to listen more than you speak — that’s why you have two ears and only one mouth.
• Everything is sales. EVERYTHING.
• Learn how to prioritize.
• Great love and great achievements involve risks.
• God first, others second, me third. A hard one but true.
• Believe “failure is not an option,” and you will be a success at everything.
• Worry is like a rocking chair: It takes up a lot of energy and doesn’t get you anywhere.
• No man ever lay on his deathbed wishing he’d spent more time at the office.
