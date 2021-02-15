I rarely use this space to ask for help. Based on what I’m hearing, however, in phone calls, emails and from those of you showing up at our Teichman Road address — you’re struggling with timely delivery of your first-class mail.
Last week, one of you called me to share your frustrations. The next day, I visited with two more customers outside the office’s front door, with the same problem. Another man brought in his check register to show us his uncashed check numbers.
I need your help to resolve this issue.
The Daily News carefully documents payments from subscribers and advertisers. Most of you are incredibly prompt — much like the sun rising in the east and setting in the west. Your record proves so.
But in the latter part of 2020, we began noticing disruptions in the patterns of receiving payment even from the most consistent of you. And then we began to hear from you about your payments not successfully arriving at our offices.
And knowing you, we have no reason to doubt you and your word. We even eased our terms to prevent unfairly suspending services of subscribers who missed payments through no fault of their own.
One subscriber shared check numbers and amounts sent on Nov. 29 and then again on Dec. 29 — neither of which arrived at our offices or cleared her bank.
Here we are in February 2021, and the situation with the U.S. Postal Service continues to erode.
In the past week, the U.S. Postmaster has even been dropping hints that guaranteed two-day delivery might be on the way out. And coming in the door are higher rates, according to reports.
Right now, I think most of us would love a three-day window and would settle for payments arriving at their destination eventually. We are at a loss to explain what’s going on with local mail delivery.
The Daily News is not alone. Financial services giant American Express is issuing emails to customers encouraging them to find digital solutions for payment because of postal delivery concerns. This is getting serious, folks.
The world is changing. But we should be able to depend on the postal service’s reliable delivery of first-class mail.
If you’re having problems, I invite you to email me at leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com. Know we are interested in hearing from you and working on your behalf. Your story could add to the voices that will help us move this problem forward to resolution.
In the meantime, know we hear you and want to help. We thank you for your continued support of The Daily News.
If you’d like to reach out directly to our circulation department, Yvonne Mascorro will be happy to help you move to a convenient and secure digital solution. She can be reached at yvonne.mascorro@galvnews.com.
