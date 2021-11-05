Strolling down a quiet street in East Texas, a small white window sign catches my eye.
“Where a handshake still means something,” read the black letters.
Pausing, I couldn’t help but to find myself transported back to learning the ropes of life as a young adult and how one conducts himself as a person of character.
In a world where your word is stronger than any signature on a piece of paper, a handshake universally binds you to another and your name is the most valuable possession you’ll ever own.
The black-and-white sign hung with me as a full moon looked over my shoulder, casting my shadow toward the building.
Life is that simple, I thought. And are we making sure to pass these timeless concepts to future generations? And if not, what will this mean?
I’ve bought cars and houses and have deeply apologized over a handshake. And never was there a question at either end of the grasp what was being communicated or committed. A deal was done or apology accepted.
Today, I pay for items with the swipe of my phone or by inserting a small plastic card into a reader. I also can spend thousands of dollars by clicking a mouse over a small image on a computer screen. Nothing is real, nothing is said — only ones and zeros racing around the globe in small packets of data.
I increasingly miss the currency of the handshake. Binding, personal and universally accepted as more valuable than gold.
As much as the world of technology continues to tractor us into a world absent of looking one another in the eyes, I take great comfort in knowing people of true character never walk away from a handshake.
A friend once casually tossed out a phrase after explaining why he’d done something to help another in need.
“Heck, that is just the Cowboy Way,” he said. He was tall, his words slow and his word gold.
I thought about his words and the emotional gravity they projected. Your word is good, your handshake binding and doing the right thing is non-negotiable. And at every opportunity, he did.
The sign kept looking at me. I thought about the tradition of teaching young people to look another directly in the eyes when speaking, being sincere in your commitments and offering a handshake only when you’re ready to conclude an agreement or reach a mutual understanding.
Are we making sure to instill these values in current and future generations? I hope so.
These values and traditions are critical predictors of a person as they go through life.
I wonder where this is all leading. Are these basic tenets of maturity going to end up in the scrapheap of society? The outcome is nothing short of unnerving.
To have our most valuable currency evaporate, replaced by digital signatures or passwords, is to potentially undermine our trust in each other.
My friend clearly knows what his word and handshake mean. Let’s hope technology doesn’t delete this valuable tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.