Finally. Welcome, 2021. Many of us thought you’d never get here.
One year ago, we shared a handful of aspirations for 2020. Many of us likely planned to lose a few pounds, spend more time with friends and family, and committed to cutting back our growing binge-watching problem on Netflix.
Well, 2020 rudely hijacked that plan.
Here I sit on the first week of a new year with a new friend I’ll call “Mr. COVID Fluff” tugging at my midsection. I am also thirsty for the faces of friends and family. And somehow, in 2020, I consumed enough British crime series episodes to give me a faint accent.
Let’s take back our lives in 2021.
First of all, let’s keep calm and carry on (oops, here comes that British influence again) as we support our health care and front-line workers managing the disruptive nature of the COVID pandemic.
Science proves we need to ramp up our end of the equation, not let down our guard. Mask up, give space and wash your hands. Doing so is the best way we can get to the next part of our list.
I miss my friends and family terribly. Sorry, but Zoom isn’t quenching my thirst. As we cross over to a safer environment in 2021, hugs will be on the menu. Extra helpings will be free, no coupons necessary.
Earlier this week, a friend told me she’d gone three months without human contact — and doing it was so painful. As humans, we need the touch of another, in love or pain. Let’s not forget this when on the other side of this pandemic.
As for my new friend, Mr. COVID Fluff, he’s going. Hit the door, do not collect $200, cheerio (sorry, British vocabulary sneaking in again).
Yes, staying at home for extended periods allowed us to exercise regularly, take walks around the block and focus on our health. But the newfound time also meant walking through the kitchen about 100 times a day. Make that 101 some days.
Stress eating is real — and I am proof. No matter how much I ramped up my exercising, some of those 10,000 steps a day took place in the kitchen. One snack won’t hurt, I’d kid myself. Eventually, I considered putting up a pet gate and yellow crime tape during certain hours to protect me from those tiny frosted cookies behind the cabinet doors. Still might.
Mr. COVID Fluff needs to take a deep dive into the River Thames (dang, British crime shows influence again).
As for binge-watching British crime shows, well, that one might stick. The shows are so darn good. And now I’ve discovered equally good shows from Australia, New Zealand, Poland and other far reaches of the globe. In short, subtitles changed my life forever. If you need recommendations, feel free to ask.
I’m optimistic about 2021. We shape our world with our thoughts and actions. And, as they say in England, a stiff upper lip doesn’t hurt either.
