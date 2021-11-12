This week brought another birthday my way.
“Best wishes for another trip around the sun,” texted a friend.
As I get older, I find my feelings toward birthdays evolving. As a child, birthdays meant gifts and cake. Then, if I was lucky, maybe a couple of dollar bills to run down the street to spend on baseball cards.
But today’s expectations are muted with pastel emotions, highlighted by a call or message from a friend. Social media posts and voicemails replace discovering cartoon-themed birthday cards.
I know the best gifts do not come packaged in cardboard boxes, adorned with colorful ribbons and bows, but instead are created with a recipe of love and friendship.
I’m on the final countdown to begin my sixth decade on the planet. Things — that is, physical objects — are increasingly less important. Experiences, laughter, and an off-key and highly butchered rendition of the birthday song by a friend left on my voicemail fill those little gaps in my heart.
This is the first year my childhood friend didn’t call me; he was taken by cancer in December. We were rarely out of each other’s sight for more than a decade — sleepovers, riding skateboards and exploring underground ditches. If it happened before our high school years, we most likely did it together.
We shared a routine and script in our adult years. No hello, no intro, simply get right down to business.
“Hey, happy birthday, old man.”
My friend followed this line with his trademark laugh, emphasizing I again was older than him. Even our birthdays seem connected — his 10/11, mine 11/10.
I miss him like an arm gone but still itches each day.
But as the universe does, love finds a way to fill the emptiness with new experiences, voices. Other friends called, we joked and even made fun of one another. And in a sign of maturity we would never expect when younger, we all sign off with “I love you, man.”
If I were to write a note to my younger self, say decades earlier, I might want to offer the following pieces of advice:
Don’t put off the important things — life is finite. One day you will run out of days — and no one knows when. Go to the doctor, make your kids soccer games, give more love than you receive.
Your family and friends are the most important experiences in life — nurture and love them all you can. The payback far exceeds anything measured with dollar signs.
Anything you can own, so can someone else. Many people work hard to collect things only to die, and the junkman stoically tosses them into the dump. Things are things — get over it.
I’m not sure I have any unique secrets to life, but I am beginning to recognize life is just that — the act of living, loving and making a positive impact on the lives of others.
As for my birthday, I’ll always love balloons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.