Years ago, before moving to Galveston, I was sitting on a stingily padded barstool in a rundown wooden shack that was serving cold beer and fresh oysters fished out of the Florida waters hours before.
The bartender’s voice and skin were as rough as the exterior of the shells carrying the tasty treats.
A man with a rough-cut white beard sat down two seats away. The bartender welcomed him.
“Hey Tom,” he said. “Good to see you again.”
Looking over at his rumpled floral shirt and a mop of white hair beneath a straw hat, I realized he was as much a part of the island as the flies playing hopscotch on the half-dozen empty plates pushed to the side of the bar.
Tom began offering the bartender advice on how to retire.
The bartender said he’d been an elementary school principal, a merchant marine and a truck driver. He was looking to retire permanently after years of working different jobs.
“Teaching school was good, but the superintendent was just too much to deal with,” he said, leaving my imagination to fill in the blanks.
Tom leaned forward and expounded on his retirement plan.
“Yes, it’s all about keeping your overhead low and finding ways to keep from spending money,” he said.
Pulling out a small knife and reaching for a nearby palm leaf, he proceeded to explain his secret.
“Take this,” he said, holding up both the knife and palm leaf. “With these two things, I can generally find a way to trade a few of these hand-made roses to the owner for my drinks.”
I realize there will be no advice on best positioning a 401K for long-term growth.
Placing the blade in the center of the green foliage, he pulls the leaf away from the edge to control the cut.
“There,” he said. “I’m on my way for a free drink.”
The question came up about how long he’d lived along the Florida coast.
“Oh, about 20 years or so, I’d say.”
“It must be nice living here — living in paradise,” someone else said.
“Yeah, I guess so,” he said, folding two of the newly cut strips of green into a curiously contorted shape.
“But to tell you the truth, after a while, the magic fades. Today, for example, is just another Thursday to me.”
A large tray of oysters landed in front of me, and I thought back to how my wife always said she’d love to live along the coast.
“But you know,” she said. “I’d hate for all of this to fade into the background and lose this special feeling.”
I looked back down the wooden bench to the man threading strips of green into an increasingly recognizable shape. I smiled, thinking maybe if his plan plays out, he’ll trade them for a free beer or two in a few minutes.
His words — not the ones about his retirement plan — continue to hang in my mind. How does a day in paradise become just another Thursday?
Paradise is a tricky proposition. Is it the allure of being somewhere different from where we are currently planted? Or is it a destination we will all one day hope to reach? In the end, is paradise a physical place or a state of mental being?
Suddenly a form rises from the cut leaves on the table — his creation is beautiful.
Looking down at the wooden table, I realized the search for paradise is not for me to answer. Instead, each of us will need to find our calling, our destination, on our terms.
The answer, however, lies between our ears and our heart.
