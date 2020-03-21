Never has a day felt so much like a week — nor a week so much like a month.
In a world of clichés, “uncharted waters” appropriately rises to the churning dialogue.
“I don’t even know what day of the week it is,” a friend said. “I’ve lost all sense of time.”
My friend is not alone. I found my daily pillbox serving as my default calendar, helping me correctly identify the day of the week.
In little more than a week, the coronavirus has infected the lives, minds and psyche like little else in our collective living history. And while the debate rages on about the urgency of the public health threat, there is also an expanding inherent fear of the unknown and of what tomorrow will bring.
And then, unfortunately, there are the deaths, further cementing a foundation from which to support compounding worries.
Last week, our largest problem was where to buy toilet paper. Today, last week seems like a month ago, a time when our reference point for pain was a temporarily empty shelf in a grocery store or debating whether to book a flight for an upcoming vacation.
I hate writing this column. I’m frustrated, hurting for others and unsure exactly what will come next. Uncertainty is naturally unsettling.
But on the other hand, I am confident in my family, friends, neighbors and community. Never have I felt so much love or so much urgency to help others. I want to use whatever skills and talent God placed in me to help others through this window.
So let me focus on what I do know and of what I am certain.
My family loves me, and I love them. I control my reactions to what happens to me and those around me. And I have faith the goodness of people will rise to the top when needed. And finally, my faith — the bedrock of who and what I am: a servant to God and others.
And as for the world around me, know I have faith in you and your natural goodness. While we collectively look for that much-needed break in the waves, hope to catch a glimpse of an approaching shoreline, let’s make sure we take care of each other. Your actions can be in terms of volunteering, donating goods and services, or sharing a skill you might have with someone in need.
If this formula sounds familiar, it is — the definition of community.
Anyone reading these words knows what it’s like to be knocked down and struggle back up to our feet. Yes, we are dusted and bruised, but we find a way to stand up again. But in times as challenging as these, what we’ve learned is to have faith in a stranger’s hand reaching down to help us regain our balance when we need it most.
Let’s be there for each other, ready to extend a helping or needed hand whenever the opportunity arrives around us.
God bless all.
