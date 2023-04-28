Time is not always about the details.
“My dad and I would always go fishing together when I was a kid,” said the man.
Wiping down the counter, his words carry a strong hint of his island home in the Caribbean. His eyes are bright, his beard dark.
“I don’t remember anything about the names of the fish we caught, only the time we spent together.”
He tells me his father is too old to fish these days. His words become heavy, blended with the warmth of memories. His mind is swimming while he wipes across the dark wood.
“I remember once I was little and caught a fish that made me run away. When I reeled it in, it looked like a snake, and I dropped my rod and ran away as fast as possible.”
He laughs again with the slow grin people tend to use when wading deep into powerful memories.
Time is like a scrubbing filter for our memories, holding tightly onto the highlights while letting the less important details fade to the background or out of sight.
My friend reminds me of the importance of spending time with those we love.
His words remind me of the times spent in a small garage with my dad, him trying to pass along basic automobile knowledge. Oil and belt changes, replacing a sticky thermostat and once replacing a drive shaft. With a soundtrack of dropped-forged wrenches bouncing and rattling on a concrete floor, the noise has now evolved into music in my memory banks.
“Hand me a 9/16th” was a phrase I heard so often I began to wonder why he owned so many wrenches.
As I said, specific details stay with you, and others fade. You never know which one will hang around for decades. I remember my dad’s calm, surgical voice asking for tools — or in those special moments him asking for an extra hand to hold something in place while he tightened a bolt.
The garage sessions, like my friend fishing with his dad, are warm memories of coming of age — us standing on our tiptoes, waiting to get into the adult world.
I don’t know what my kids will carry forward. What I do know is I can’t predict — only they will understand after time flows through the filter of time.
What is important to me is likely meaningless when they one day sit down and see what memories sifted out of life. Much like my dad believed he was teaching me to work on cars, my takeaway was much different — how he would calmly approach a problem, determine a plan of action and then methodically go to work.
My friend loves his father and the time spent together. Long after his father passes, he can always call up the feelings of time spent fishing together.
And while he can’t recall a single type of fish they caught together, he will forever feed on the lasting memories they made together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.