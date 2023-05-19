The other day, I found myself thinking about what makes people successful. The element I keep running across is their high and consistent standards and effort, regardless of the situation.
To do less is akin to sticking a screwdriver into a well-oiled gearbox.
You do not have to do what others label important work for your work to be important.
Recently, a friend described how she finalized a seating chart for an upcoming event with more than 150 people.
“I try to place people who might have things in common next to each other,” she said.
“I even research them to see if I can make that best fit.”
Yes, she could have easily placed people randomly. There is an easy-to-use algorithm she could use and save herself hours of work. But knowing her, that would never do.
Generally, successful people hardwire themselves differently. To them, everything they touch or do carries a powerful reflection of who they are.
Quality, effort and seeing a task or idea through is not something you can turn on and off like a light switch, saving your best work another day.
And while not all people who work hard are successful, fewer are successful without working hard.
The best golfer on my high school team could be found every morning before classes hitting pitching wedges at a tree. He told me knowing how or what to do isn’t enough. Instead, he believed you had to ingrain the mentality into your mind and muscles.
Doing so would allow you to maintain your performance, no matter the noise or distractions.
And every pitching wedge he hit in the mornings mattered. He carefully checked the arc point in the sky, the distance and how it landed.
To him, one day, a pitching wedge shot would make or break him in a competitive environment.
That is true for all of us.
The theory of “I’ll give it my best when it matters (or whatever reason crosses mind)” does not work. The pinch-hit home run in the bottom of the ninth began years ago in the batting cages.
The most fantastic piece of literature is always terrible in the first draft (Hemingway used a more colorful term), the more challenging work coming in rewrites.
And the table for our best work will always be set long before life opens up whatever our window of opportunity presents.
Putting in the hard work sounds cliché, but there is no denying successful people are not afraid to put in the time and hold themselves accountable to the highest of standards.
What you learn from genuinely successful people, measured by changing the world around them for the better, is that their standards are higher than almost everyone else’s expectations.
And to them, their best effort is their everyday effort. And the difficult, slogging work others shy away from is the secret sauce to their success.
Want to increase your odds of success? Crack open a bottle of hard work and high standards.
