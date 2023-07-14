This week, I spent time with dozens of young leaders and professionals, fielding questions about life, careers and my choices in life.
I guess that happens when you grow a beard and discover you’ve gone gray — people treat you like a wise old owl.
Well, I’d warn anyone not to judge this book — or owl — by its cover. Looks can be deceiving.
From The Daily News 40 Under 40 Class of 2023 event, to a speed-dating format event offering career advice to the Young Professional’s group from the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, the experience was nothing short of inspiring to me.
As much as organizers might believe the participants are the only benefactors, those of us on the other side find ourselves changed, too. I came away even more hopeful for our community and society. Frankly, there are some amazing people in our pipelines.
One takeaway sticking with me is their generation is different — and probably better in many ways.
Anyone can do the math and discover I entered the career field when success was measured by driving a German import car with three letters, a wristwatch as heavy as a river rock and the more hours you worked, the better chances of advancement.
If there was ever a rat race, that was it — fueled by collecting glittery outward appearances and driving a frustratingly expensive car to repair.
As big as our hair, so were our aspirations to win the game, whatever that might be.
Today’s generations are different — and that is probably a good thing. They seem more grounded, realistic and genuinely concerned about one another. They seem to find rewards in their actions instead of physical items they can acquire through monthly payments on their credit cards.
And they value a work/life balance — and are committed to protecting themselves from getting lost in their professional identity.
And while it is easy for those of us old enough to be an owl, we will also admit they are on to something. We saw the carnage of our zero-sum career chase first-hand.
People drowning in dangerous financial decisions, marriages imploding as a byproduct of choosing career over family and deciding family and friends will be waiting for us with open arms at the end of the rainbow of life.
But now, we know that is as false as chasing rainbows.
If there is anything the younger generation is right about, it is the determination to achieve a better work/life balance and find meaningful opportunities to help others. They are onto something. Health, family and friendship are the true hallmarks of success.
It is easy to joke about younger generations and the “everyone is a winner” mentality. But who handed them those little gold plastic trophies? My generation — today’s owls. And if this misguided approach creates problems, it is on us.
But after the hours I spent this week with some of the brightest young leaders, we are in good hands.
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
