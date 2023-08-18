As a child, every neighborhood seemed to have a community dog or two: part sentinel, another part protector from strange visitors. And strangely, we slept better knowing our streets were under patrol by our canine friends.
Today is a different world. Walking my dog around the neighborhood, Luna is never any farther away than the length of a leash.
As a child, I don’t think I ever saw a person walk a dog on a leash outside a photograph of New York City.
Our hometown streets were jigsaw domains for split-levels and ranch homes, with canine overseers with quasi-intimidating names like King or Max. If someone claimed to own a purebred, we would’ve turned our heads like a dog looking at a rusty tricycle wheel going by.
Occasionally a dog from another neighborhood would wander in. And as quick as a three-day weekend, the Kings and Maxes would rush to assess the situation. Usually, the result was more sniffing and growling than anything else. But occasionally, you’d hear a full-on dogfight — yapping, yelling, and within 15 seconds, the clash was over, everyone limping away.
And in those days, when a stranger might find his way down our streets, the same greeting squads would rush out to intercept and determine the threat level. Usually, a pat or two and the canine section guard would contently stroll back under a tree or on the porch.
These memories accompany me as I walk my dog each day. With a rope leash that is likely strength-tested to pull a water-logged fishing boat, my tireless herding dog has no chance so long as the loop remains double-wrapped around my forearm.
But all is not lost. Luna knows the difference between friends and strangers — humans and dogs. While she is excitable, seeing another neighbor’s dog coming the other way is a treat; her running up, performing the get-to-know-you-sniffing, and then down into play position. But much like the Kings or Maxes of my past, she is on vocal alert when she sees a stranger, two legs or four.
Even with a leash, my dog still prefers to walk a routine patrol like dogs of the olden days, as if she carries a GPS device in her head, instinctively turning on the correct streets and knowing where to cross. She, in ways, walks me.
I understand the reason for leashes. Owning a dog is more than kisses and cuddles; a dog is a legal responsibility and liability. And as a child, a dog bite did happen now and then. But, then again, understanding how to talk down an aggressive dog was part of your childhood survival training.
But like the days of 50-cent gasoline and not knowing if the red food coloring in my Jell-O would kill me, I miss the comfort of a midnight howl, raising the alert that all might not be well in the darkness. But I slept comfortably in that same siren call knowing the Kings or Maxes had our backs.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.