If the Silverton, Colorado, mountain town owns a stoplight, I am convinced the town hid it in a dusty warehouse.
Surrounded by mountains with origins tracing back to the heyday of mining, Silverton is a small town by any measure. If Silverton were a wardrobe, think of a pair of boots so dusty you wouldn’t dare walk across your mother’s front room. And that is what makes this town tick.
With only one paved road — one I am sure the state of Colorado put in as part of a highway system — the town is proud to be, well, old.
In the 1800s, Silverton thrived as mining railroads headed south to Durango. Ironically, while ore was plentiful in the mountains, the lack of oxygen prevented building fires hot enough to melt it. Thus, a train line to the relatively lower elevations of Durango.
Silverton still lives at the mercy of the rail line. In 1951, the train converted to exclusively moving passengers. The narrow-gauge rail line between the two communities now carries upwards of 200,000 passengers annually along dynamited cliffs and rivers with water so clear you can see the riverbed and the reflection of the sky simultaneously.
I bit and rode the train from Durango to Silverton. We are talking an all-day commitment at 3.5 hours up and another 3.5 back. The train lets you out before lunch, and the dirt roads fill like a flash flood of tourists. I can only imagine how this town gets up each morning, knowing the quiet streets will be awash at noon with people looking for a T-shirt or a bite to eat.
Again, I bit — this time for lunch.
The Handlebar Restaurant is what you’d expect. Long, narrow, and with a few tables lining the walls. A large wooden bar owns the center of the room.
The owner, Ken, stops by our table. A waitress and he turn sideways so she can pass.
His smile is broad and bright; he speaks openly with his hands splayed as if to say welcome without words.
“Been here running this for 34 years,” he said. A laugh surfaces — hinting there are more stories than a single train stop can allow him to tell.
Police arm patches from cities, towns, and military branches dot the walls.
We joke about the mountain oysters on the plate in front of us.
“Always a first time, eh?” I said.
A woman in a white-glitter cowboy hat and black cowboy shirt with white piping comes out from around the bar. Even the hat brings her to less than 5 feet tall. Minutes later, I find her at a small table near the door selling stickers and T-shirts.
Her hand points behind me to a man I know as Ken.
“That’s my son,” she said, with the pride only a mother can project. I smile.
Dirt roads and railroads all lead to the same place — a mother’s love for her son.
