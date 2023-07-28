Summer always brings to memory a phrase my mother would say to me and my brother.
“Remember, you boys be sure to wipe off the end of the hose before you drink from it — your dad sprayed weed killer on the lawn the other day.”
Summer always brings to memory a phrase my mother would say to me and my brother.
“Remember, you boys be sure to wipe off the end of the hose before you drink from it — your dad sprayed weed killer on the lawn the other day.”
Yes, that was the world I grew up in and somehow survived.
By today’s standards, the world I experienced as a child seems like a twisted suburban version of Darwinism. With little direct supervision and the light-handedness from our parents at the time, we were left to learn lessons from our childhood experiences.
To this day, I can detect the taste of weed killer in my drink. Now that might not sound like a life skill, but if you considered every neighbor’s garden hose a free drinking station as a child, you’d better learn fast. As far as I’m concerned, if the zombie apocalypse arrives one day, I’m ahead of the game.
Our parents cared for us. But in my childhood, the term nanny-state had yet to be uttered. Honestly, we didn’t even know what a nanny was in the first place.
Our parents didn’t have email or smartphones, but they all seemed to operate with the same playbook. While one might be grumpier than another, there were certain universal understandings between them.
Being outside was the default for children during the day.
If children happened to be at your house at lunch, you fed them.
Don’t get hurt or in trouble, and be home when streetlights came on.
Believe it or not, those rules encompassed in about every situation.
Each house was a local ER station, complete with Band-Aids and ice water. And when it came to eating, no one ever balked at a peanut butter sandwich because of a nut allergy. And after you ate, you said “thank you” and quickly got back outside.
We crawled beneath neighborhoods via underground storm sewers, pushing up manhole covers like Christopher Columbus discovering new worlds. We jumped into flash flood waters, riding them hundreds of yards without ever a concern of drowning. And we engineered plastic bats with small cutouts to allow us to shoot bottle rockets at each other with deadly accuracy.
And for the most part, our parents simply viewed these activities as within the universal parameters outlined.
It was a remarkable time. We’d fight and make up without the need to answer a therapist asking us how we felt. If hurt, the default was to walk it off — that is unless blood was evident.
To us, this world seemed remarkably normal. That is until I began telling my wife about what we did as children. Apparently not all children climb out of second-story windows and across steeply pitched rooftops simply to take in the view. And apparently finding a bag of gunpowder did not lead most other children to make small exploding bombs out of glass Gerber’s baby food jars.
But I do know if the zombie apocalypse ever does arrive, my childhood skills will come in handy.
Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com
President & Publisher
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Discover the Galveston seawall, an engineering marvel protecting the city from storms and hurricanes. Learn how this iconic barrier, completed in 1963, stands 17 feet high and 16 feet wide at the base, with 40,000 pounds of concrete per inch.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.