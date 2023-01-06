Cancer took another good one from me this week.
Once cancer was a mysterious orb impacting others. Now that I’m older, cancer increasingly steals my friends and family.
This week, I lost an older cousin, one of my life’s most influential people.
Tom burst onto my radar before I entered double digits. Until then, my life extended to where my parents took me. A Disney movie, a 20-minute drive to my grandmother’s big white house and whatever television shows we watched together. The furthest edge of my horizon extended to an occasional Ozark fishing trip a couple of hours away by car.
And like most kids, I was content in my innocent and limited world.
But one year, cousin Tom came home for Christmas.
“Tom lives in California,” my parents said. “It’s a different world.”
I remember, at least in my cumulative memories, he came home 7 feet tall, in colorful shirts with puffy sleeves, tight jeans and long hair. Yet, he carried himself with an engaging grace, effortlessly moving across the room like a wandering cloud, making everyone he stopped to visit feel like the most important person in the world.
His eyes seemingly radiated energy as if he stared at the sun a moment too long, and somehow he could now reflect positive energy outward.
Of course, Tom was not 7 feet tall nor successfully harnessed the sun’s energy. But as a small child, you couldn’t convince me otherwise.
I’d never witnessed such a free-flowing and sincere charm, always making time with each of the grandparents, bending down, leaning in and carefully listening to each word spoken. Tom was also the master of deflecting attention from himself and onto others. Never the star but rather the respectful recipient of what others wished to share.
And then there was California, Tom introducing us to life in his faraway land.
One year, he flew home with avocados, showing us how to make a new dip named guacamole. Later, he hooked up a little box to the big wooden counsel television. Pong, he called it. And his video cameras, he said, were the next big thing.
I remember Tom showing our frail grandmother how to throw a frisbee, his arm wrapped around her tiny shoulders. And with his stories, he made us younger cousins unafraid to explore the big world and taste its experiences.
Tom fled the Midwest for California in the mid-60s and never returned. However, the music, culture and open embracing of others helped define the imaginations of his younger cousins back home, whose nearest oceans were rolling fields of golden grain.
Tom passed in Brazil, the only place genuinely capturing his heart and imagination after California. His love of life, living new experiences beyond the edges of my childhood imagination, gave me the courage to make and chase big dreams.
Today Tom’s influences spawn outward like a spider web across our entire family, his adventure-seeking and warm soul shaping us all. For that, I will forever love him.
Cancer sucks.
