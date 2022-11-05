I never thought I would become the parent who saw his child once a year. But, as life evolves for my son and me, the cards dealt this year left me looking at a hand I never expected to see.
Our son is now in his third decade, knee-deep into a career he loves and thrives in. He even wakes up each morning in a different time zone for us.
But as life teaches us, the stronger and more independent our children become, their lives move into a separate lane of the highway of life. One day they are behind us, watching for clues; the next, the turn signal comes on; they swing out from behind and race past — leaving us to watch the taillights become smaller on the horizon ahead.
I don't think there is a day or so my son does not call his mom. And he and I are constantly communicating back and forth via text or a weekly call. But the realization the last time we sat in the same room is approaching one calendar year is hard for me to swallow.
The journey of raising children is a mystery. For most of us, we are making things up on the fly. We draw from our personal experiences, try an idea a friend suggested, or often flat-out fail — making the absolute worst decision in the heat of the moment.
But fortunately, we can self-correct. And our children tend to be remarkably flexible to our mistakes and best-intended errors. So again, no one aces the child-raising experience. But no matter what, we could hit the universal reset button by wrapping our arms around them, pulling them so close we get lost listening to the melody of their breathing. And that seemed to work.
Today, approaching one year from listening to the familiar song of his breathing, time is giving me a not-too-subtle reminder I need to do a better job in my new role. And it hurts.
Video calls, text messages and seeing their face displayed on the home screen of a cell phone during a call is a poor substitute for a hug.
I get it. Our son is highly involved with his career, love is in his orbit and his free time is consumed by exploring and building his new life. And the truth is, this was the goal all along — him living a life of independence, cutting his path. But I guess I never thought about how that would change my world.
Today, the date we will be in the same room blinks inside my head like the neon sign of a roadside dinner, a can't-miss marker for hungry travelers on a busy state highway.
I am hungry. I need a hug. I need the conversation, the quiet of our thoughts, the touch. My turn signal is on early. Like an exhausted traveler, I can't wait to slide into a comfy booth of the familiar. Only this time, I'm ordering a hug.
