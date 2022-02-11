Earlier this week, my brother and I took my dad for coffee. Considering my father died in January, this might require a bit of explaining.
We each hold personal feelings about life, death and whatever else awaits us out there.
And while I understand many religions hold an aspirational reward at the end, most agree the body is simply a temporary vessel holding one’s spirit.
But all this leads to how my brother and I took my dad to coffee a few weeks following his passing.
My dad had asked to be cremated. And at 93 years of age, he had plenty of time to make a thoughtful decision. My brother and I obliged.
Last week the local funeral home called to say his remains are ready for pick up.
In our family, we love life and accept death for what it is — the end of an amazing, one-of-a-kind chapter. Yes, we miss those who pass, but we are quick to celebrate and tell stories both about and on them.
Standing in the funeral home director’s office, my brother and I took in the scenery. Papers, boxes and computer printers. The director wears a tie pin in the shape of a casket.
The man turns to us, holding a small box in his hands, presenting with the utmost care. His voice was even, steady, respectful.
“Here are your father’s remains,” he said.
Looking down, my brother and both laugh.
“You know,” I said to my brother, “Dad would appreciate the frugality of a cardboard box.”
While our father was actually inside a smaller protective box inside the cardboard, we both loved the generic white box adorned with our dad’s name printed in black ink. It was so our dad.
We hope we did not offend the funeral director.
Our dad, a child of the Great Depression, could duct tape and paper clip a 1970 Plymouth Fury to keep it running. He kept everything. One might call him a hoarder, but the truth is he really hated to throw anything away.
“One day we might need a (fill in the blank),” he said.
When my brother and I closed down our childhood home, we discovered broken 1950s, televisions, a random diving knife and a brand new belt without a belt buckle.
When asked about the burgundy leather strap, he said the leather was exceptional and he surely had a spare buckle from another worn-out belt to switch.
Yes, that was our life growing up.
My brother and I slid dad down behind the passenger seat of my truck and headed down to a coffee shop. There we burned an hour telling stories on our dad, laughing at the crazy world we grew up in and reminiscing about what a truly special family we shared.
“I remember dad telling us to drink our coffee black,” my brother said. “That didn’t stick with me.”
I looked at my iced coffee with sweetener, feeling the same.
Laughing we offered cheers to our dad, walked back to the truck, and took Dad home.
