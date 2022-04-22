The older I get, the more I realize life is not complicated.
Today, I wonder if our parents read to us from an old, handed-down book of wisdom, possibly titled "The Little Book of Big Things."
Rule 1: Always tell the truth, and you’ll be fine. Hard to fully appreciate when you are 5 years old and standing at the back door covered in paint. But as you get older, you begin to see how telling the truth is like a boulder rolling down a hill, picking up speed and debris.
Before long, you realize the lie wasn’t worth the trouble, and you would give anything to go back to the start, tell the truth, and deal with the consequences.
Rule 2: Your word is your bond. Again, one of those items you learn to appreciate more over time. While the world features green dollars, gold bars, and now bitcoin, nothing carries the iron-clad value of your word. If you look someone in the eyes, ask them to trust you on your name alone, nothing can be more powerful — or detrimental should you break.
Gold can be melted down and reformed; your word is a one-time opportunity. Break your promise, and you’ve dramatically limited your options in life. Tarnish your good name, and you tarnish your life.
Rule 3: Work hard and keep your nose clean. We’ve all found ourselves in situations where others want to distract you from the task ahead and instead join in on a carping and moaning session. No matter how hard you are working, these folks want you to join them in complaining about things that may or may not be related to the current situation.
However, life will prove that focusing on being successful will pay dividends. And most times, those complaining and moaning are left far behind you in life as you move forward — with only a big bag of gripes to show for their efforts.
Rule 4: All work has value. Not everyone gets to be a quarterback or emergency-room doctor, but that does not mean whatever work one does is of any less valuable. The older we get, we recognize work is more than a simple transaction.
A well-done job provides healthy self-esteem, a sense of accomplishment and pride in one’s talent or efforts. In front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, the street sweeper plays a critical role in the beautiful experience.
Rule 5: You are judged by how you treat others. Much like work has value, so do people; how you choose to treat others — especially when no one notices — is telling. For example, do you say hello to the wait staff in a restaurant? Do you thank people for helping you? Your actions toward those most invisible in life speak the most about you.
I’m sure there are other chapters in this book, but I’m still looking for an original copy our parents read. If anyone has one, please let me know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.